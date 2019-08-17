Client says Arizona massage therapist's 'cuddling' session turned sexual

PHOENIX – In new age America, if you need emotional comfort, you can pay someone to cuddle you.

It's legal and unregulated.

But where do you complain if a cuddling session goes too far?

A Phoenix woman says it happened to her in May when she visited an $80-a-session cuddle therapist and the session turned sexual. She wound up with the cuddler's nipple in her mouth for five minutes.

She called police, who told her that nothing illegal had happened.

She called a national group that certifies cuddlers. It promptly decertified the cuddler, Susanne Woodward, for breaking its code of conduct.

Finally, she filed a complaint with the state board that regulates massage because the cuddler is also a massage therapist. It's illegal for massage therapists to engage in sexual activity with clients.

But Woodward's attorney, Flynn Carey, argued before the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy that cuddling is beyond the board's regulatory authority because the woman was a cuddle client, not a massage client.

Tempe massage therapist Susanne Woodward no longer lists cuddling therapy on her spa website after a client complained the cuddling services turned sexual.

Carey told the board that if they took jurisdiction of the matter, "you are actually going to be now the massage therapy board and the cuddle therapy board."

The board found no violation of massage practice but ordered Woodward to separate her cuddling business from her massage business, including maintaining separate websites to avoid confusion.

The unusual complaint underscores the limits of state regulatory boards. The cuddling controversy also illustrates how one type of therapy may be regulated and licensed while another, newer concept – that also involves close body contact – is not.

What do professional cuddlers do?

Professional cuddling – essentially paying someone to snuggle in a consensual, non-sexual manner – has been around about two decades. Professional cuddling can be one-on-one or in "cuddle parties," where people wear pajamas, eat snacks, chat and snuggle.

The theory behind cuddle therapy is that people feel increasingly isolated and disconnected. Many were raised in families where platonic touching was uncommon and suffer from "touch deprivation."

Cuddle therapy is designed to make people more comfortable with others, said Madelon Guinazzo, co-founder of Cuddlist, a leading company in the cuddle industry.

There is no professional licensing, but some companies offer training and even certification.

Cuddlist provides online training and certification for those who want to lead one-on-one cuddling. It has a code of conduct. Cuddling is a platonic service, the website says, where everyone must be clothed. At a minimum, they have to wear a tank top and shorts that extend to the mid-thigh.

Guinazzo said that Woodward, the Tempe massage therapist, was “promptly decertified” after Cuddlist received the recent complaint. “It breaks everything in our code of conduct," she said.

She said Cuddlist has since 2015 trained more than 1,300 people in more than 40 states and five countries, and she can count "on one hand" the number who have had to be decertified.

“This is rare, thank goodness,” she said.

Perhaps the most high-profile cuddle controversy involved a Madison, Wisconsin, business called the Snuggle House that advertised an hour of cuddling for $60.

City officials raised concerns about the potential for sexual assaults and a lack of regulations for such a business, even before its opening in November 2013. The owners maintained that sex was forbidden inside the Snuggle House. They installed security cameras as a precaution and had a panic button in each snuggle room.

But after just three weeks of operations, the owners shut the doors. They told the Associated Press that they were sick of the city's harassment and the negative publicity.

Client says cuddling went too far

In Arizona, the woman who filed the complaint said she began visiting Woodward in April at her Tempe business, Restoration Healing Spa.