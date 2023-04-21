My client was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. Now he faces a lifetime of trauma.

From the moment we become parents, our primary mission is no longer about our own needs or wants. Our primary reason for living – for breathing – is to ensure the well-being of our children, to do everything in our power to provide them a wonderful life and promising future.

In the same way, it’s our duty as a nation to protect our young people and leave them a world that is far better than we found it. If the past week is any indication, we are failing spectacularly in that respect.

The recent bloody events began April 13 with the horrific shooting of my client, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl. Ralph, who lives in Kansas City, Missouri, was running the kind of errand routinely assigned to older siblings – picking up his younger brothers from a friend’s house.

Ralph Yarl fell to the ground and was shot again

Understandably, but unfortunately, Ralph mixed up the address. Instead of being met by his twin brothers at the front door of a house on Northeast 115th TERRACE, he was met by a pair of bullets and the man accused of deploying them at the front door of a home on Northeast 115th STREET.

For simply ringing a doorbell, Ralph was shot in the side of his forehead; after he had fallen to the ground, he was shot in the arm – which, thankfully, protected his torso.

Homeowner Andrew Lester has been charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl after the 16-year-old mistakenly rang the doorbell of the wrong house while picking up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Mo.

By the grace of God, Ralph was able to run for help. After three houses ignored Ralph as he screamed for his life, James Lynch and another neighbor mercifully provided medical help and kindness as the teen lay bloody and nearly lifeless.

It is nothing short of a miracle that Ralph survived the brutal, and I believe racially motivated, attack. In fact, he walked out of the hospital on Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery, at least physically.

However, he will live with the scars – emotional, mental and physical – for the rest of his life. Instead of the core memory of picking up his little brothers, he’ll have one of the accused, Andrew Lester, and the barrel of a .32-caliber handgun.

No child should have to live with that kind of trauma. But in this past week, Ralph wasn’t even the only innocent who will.

Heather Roth was shot at after getting into the wrong car

On Tuesday in Elgin, Texas, high school cheerleader Heather Roth inadvertently got into the wrong car. The moment she realized her mistake, she got into her friend's car. The incident should have ended there, but instead they were pursued by the other vehicle’s driver, who bombarded them with bullets as they attempted to apologize for their simple error. Heather was grazed by a bullet, but her friend Payton Washington was shot in the leg and back.

Thankfully, both of these young women survived, but Payton faces a long road of recovery.

Kaylin Gillis was killed after turning into wrong driveway

A few days earlier, on Saturday, another young person was killed after she and a friend accidentally turned into the wrong driveway in upstate New York. Kaylin Gillis, who was just 20 years old, was shot when the homeowner began firing from his porch. Kaylin died just miles away as her friend frantically tried to find help.

These tragic shootings are not happening in a vacuum – the gun violence plaguing this country is taking its worst toll on our children and young people, especially young people of color. The numbers are disturbing, but should shock no one who is paying attention.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens (ages 1 to 19) in the United States. More than 6,000 children were killed or injured by gunfire last year, the most ever recorded by a nonprofit that tracks shooting incidents.

In every other comparable country, firearms didn’t even rank in the top five. And Black children and teens, like Ralph, are 17 times more likely than white children and teens to die by gun homicide.

The statistic that stopped me in my tracks was this one: 1 in 25 American kindergartners won't make it to their 40th birthday.

America, we have failed our children – most certainly young Black and brown boys and girls. And make no mistake, they know it. It’s why they are marching in the streets in numbers we haven’t seen since the civil rights struggles in Selma, Alabama. It’s why they’re aggressively campaigning and protesting online and on social media. It’s why they’re campaigning and showing up to the polls in numbers unseen from younger generations.

But we cannot let them do it alone. It’s past time for us to act. And we start by getting justice for Ralph, Payton, Heather and Kaylin.

While their assailants have been arrested and charged, Ralph’s accused shooter was released and allowed to sleep in his own bed after a mere 20 minutes of questioning.

Black families know all too well that justice is never promised, so let it be known that we will not take our foot off the gas until there are convictions.

Ben Crump is a civil rights attorney and advocate and the founder and principal of Ben Crump Law.

But even justice and accountability are not enough to stop the killing of our children, to put an end to these real-life "Hunger Games." It’s past time for our lawmakers to step up and do what they were elected to do: Serve the people and make this country the model we know it can be.

Instead of wasting time on things like Mickey Mouse, paperbacks and story times, they must enact commonsense gun laws and protect our children from this relentless rash of violence and brutality. Our children’s lives, and this country’s future, depend on it.

