Client of suspended Coshocton attorney reimbursed for services not rendered

COLUMBUS − The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection recently reimbursed $465,462.39 to 18 victims of attorney theft.

Three former or suspended Ohio attorneys were determined to have engaged in dishonest conduct resulting in financial losses to their clients. Five deceased attorneys were also involved in claims presented to the board.

This included Kevin C. Cox of Coshocton County. A former client of the suspended attorney was reimbursed $1,500 because of Cox's failure to provide services as requested. The Lawyers' Fund did not name the client or what the services to be rendered were.

Cox was suspended from the practice of law in March 2022 for two years, with one year stayed, by the Ohio Supreme Court for having sex with a client and then lying about it to authorities.

In a per curiam opinion, the court stated Cox violated several rules governing the professional conduct of lawyers when he had sex with a woman he was representing during her divorce.

The court rejected Cox’s argument that he deserved only a public reprimand coupled with additional continuing legal education requirements for sending inappropriate text messages to his client.

Throughout the disciplinary proceedings, Cox denied having a physical relationship with the woman. The court found “the evidence clearly and convincingly demonstrates” the attorney had a sexual relationship with his client, sent her sexually charged text messages and emails and lied about both aspects of the relationship.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Client of suspended attorney will be reimbursed