Cliff collapse kills 10 people in Brazil

Reuters

People should stay away from the special vehicles used to ferry people to and from the Winter Olympic venues in the event of a traffic incident, Beijing's traffic management authority warned on Sunday. Personnel involved in the Winter Olympics will be kept in a "closed loop" operation and should avoid contact with people outside it, the Beijing Traffic Management Bureau said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account. On Wednesday organisers said they had begun the "closed loop" operation, in which participants can only leave if they are exiting the country or undergo quarantine, to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak among Games participants from leaking into China's general public.