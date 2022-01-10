Cliff collapse kills 10 people in Brazil
In Brazil, 10 people were killed when part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats. Another 32 were injured on the lake in the southeast part of the country. CBS News' Rylee Carlson has more.
In Brazil, 10 people were killed when part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats. Another 32 were injured on the lake in the southeast part of the country. CBS News' Rylee Carlson has more.
Another 32 were injured when the cliff fell onto boats in a lake in the south-east of the country.
Video from the scene Saturday captured the tragedy as a wall of rock multiple stories tall tumbled from the cliffs, slamming at least one small boat.
Ten people died in the dramatic collapse of a canyon rock face on top of motor boats visiting a waterfall in southeastern Brazil, rescuers said on Sunday. A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state. Firemen and divers recovered three more bodies from the lake on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10 in the disaster that injured some 30 tourists hit by falling rocks and a huge wave of water caused when the column of rock crashed into the lake.
Observers said the rock face fell like a “domino”
Dozens of boaters were enjoying a quiet afternoon at Brazil's idyllic Lake Furnas when a large chunk of the surrounding cliffside came loose, killing at least 10 people.
The death toll from an accident in which a slab of cliff rock toppled onto pleasure boaters on a Brazilian lake has risen to 10, police said Sunday. Police Chief Marcos Pimenta said there was a possibility that some people were missing following the accident Saturday in Minas Gerais state. The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left.
Divers searched a Brazilian lake for victims after at least 10 people died and dozens were injured when a rock formation slammed onto boats.
People can be heard shouting while some boats try to race away from the cliff as the slab begins to fall, eventually landing on some boats.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Heavy rainfall in southeastern Brazil has prompted miners including Vale SA to suspend some operations, they said on Monday, after downpours caused deadly floods in the northeast and threatened to delay harvests in the midwest. Rainfall is expected to remain heavy this week in most of top mining state Minas Gerais, after runoff closed roads and railways. In the northeastern state of Bahia, flooding https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/christmas-our-dreams-turns-nightmare-brazil-floods-level-homes-2021-12-28 displaced about 50,000 families and killed some two dozen over the holidays.
Brazilian authorities say they are still searching for 20 people who are believed to be missing. Officials suspect heavy rainfalls contributed to the collapse.
