Cliff diver drowns after jumping 125 feet into Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri cops say

A man drowned Saturday after he dove off a steep cliff into the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri officials said.

Thomas Painter, 41, of Bosworth, jumped from a cliff that was about 125 feet in the air and did not resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The drowning occurred at the 64.5 mile mark of the lake’s main channel in Camden County, officials said.

Painter’s body was recovered and taken to Hedges Funeral Home, the highway patrol said.

Painter’s death was the fifth drowning in August and the 11th this year for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F region, which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Ozarks are a popular destination for cliff jumping, but visitors should know of the activity’s risks. Cliff divers are urged to check how deep the water is before their jump, to not jump alone and to dive feet first.

The World High Diving Federation recommends no one dive from more than 65.5 feet or higher, according to Xtremespots.com.

Boater stepping onto dock falls in water and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, police say

32-year-old slips off dock and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say

Unattended toddler found floating in lake dies at hospital, Missouri officials say