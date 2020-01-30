Cliff Han, the Inventor of AllerPops, Is Honored to Be Named an SBDC "Star Business of the Year"

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr. Corp will be honored with the "Star Business of the Year" award from the Small Business Development Center at UNM-LA. The Star Businesses will be recognized on the floor of the New Mexico legislature. The company is grateful with support from local communities and visions that the world will accept AllerPops for Allergies just as it accepts penicillin for pneumonia.

The reception will be at the La Fonda hotel on February 10th at 5:30 pm and Knoze Jr AllerPops will be acknowledged on the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives on February 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Knoze Jr.'s founder, Cliff Han, invented AllerPops three years ago and started his company. AllerPops are a revolutionary prebiotic lollipop that gives people all-natural allergy relief that lasts for months. Current medicine for allergies only relieves symptoms temporarily with significant side effects. AllerPops target the cause of allergies, resulting in lasting relief with minimal side effects.

The AllerPops business idea started with Dr. Han's family. Dr. Han's son had allergies since he was a baby. As a medical doctor, a biologist, and of course, a father, he wanted to find a solution. The opportunity came when he developed his own case of the allergies in 2014. He started to collect samples and data on his allergic reactions. In the spring of 2017, he revealed the secret behind allergic reactions that nobody had discovered. The application of his newly found theory, AllerPops, relieved him and his family's allergies shortly after. Knoze Jr was first established to study the allergies and then to market and distribute AllerPops Prebiotic Lollipops.

Knoze Jr. can not only treat allergies with AllerPops but also prevent allergies. There is no other product on the market that does the same thing.

"I developed AllerPops after discovering the real cause of allergies, and oral probiotic deficiency," says Dr. Han. "The beneficial bacteria have a natural function to calm the immune system. Without enough oral probiotics, the immune system surrounding the oral/nasal cavity will become hypersensitive. AllerPops contains cherry-picked nutrition for those bacteria and can restore the natural, peaceful condition."

Seasonal allergies are a common disease that became an epidemic in the last 30-50 years. Currently, it impacts 10-30% of the human population around the world. In the US, it is estimated that 50 million people have allergies, either seasonal or long term. "My goal for the business is to make AllerPops the primary choice for people with common allergies in the US and the world in the next 5-10 years," said Han.

The Qualities of a Successful Entrepreneur

America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) is a local, national, global business resource. New Mexico SBDC is a national accredited business assistance program offering no-cost business consulting and low-cost business training for all types of businesses at all stages of business development. SBDC focuses on job creation, growing business, new businesses and economic development.

Julianna Barbee is one of the SBDC Mentors said, "As a Star SBDC Client you have to be a strong business with strong leadership values. He has the qualities you need to make it as an entrepreneur. He embraces the challenge and he's not afraid of hard work and he surrounded himself with a great network of experts. He always maintains a high standard of ethics and integrity, and that is a rare quality these days."

Barbee's areas of expertise include broadcast media, YouTube videos, and websites and she has been assisting Han in all these areas to help launch AllerPops nationally and internationally.

Since the SBDC is made up of a global network of experts, she was able to reach out to colleagues to answer any questions that have come up for him along the way. "If I don't have the answers, I can find them," she said. "He really has access to local, national and global resources."

She said, "It's been great working with him. I feel like I've become better at my job because he challenges me."

Last fall, Barbee attended America's SBDC National Conference. "I found myself taking a lot of classes just so I could help Dr. Han, like future trend classes, marketing classes and financial classes." While there, she gave a speech where she shared the success of her local clients, including AllerPops and Black Mesa Winery.