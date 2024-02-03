Cliff Hayes elected Chair of Hampton Roads Legislative Caucus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Del. Cliff Hayes Jr. has been elected Chair of the Hampton Roads Caucus and Anne Ferrell Tata will serve as Vice President.

The Hampton Roads Caucus gives organizations and local governments the ability to brief state legislators on regional issues.

Since 2016, Hayes has represented parts of Chesapeake and Portsmouth. Before being elected to the general assembly, he served two terms on the Chesapeake City Council.

“Growing up in the South Norfolk borough of the City of Chesapeake, I’ve learned from many leaders in the community that the quality of life of residents across the region is a hallmark,” said Hayes. “This focus unites all the members in our region’s caucus; and I’m proud to take on this leadership role so we can continue to enhance the region for all who live, work, recreate and visit Hampton Roads.”

Vice Chair Tata was elected to the house of Delegates in 2022 and represents part of Virginia Beach.

Anne Ferrell Tata

“As a longtime member of the Hampton Roads community, I understand the importance of plentiful job opportunities and pro-business policies that make this region’s economic engine thrive,” Tata said. “I know the importance of high academic standards in our schools and quality of life for our citizens, and I believe these are areas where we can work together in a bipartisan manor to make our region an attractive place to live, work, and play.”

Tata also serves on the House Transportation, Education, and Counties, Cities and Towns Committees.

The next scheduled meeting for the caucus is Feb. 8 in the General Assembly building, additional meetings will be held in Hampton Roads throughout the year.

