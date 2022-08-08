Clifford L. Sutton, Jr. to be held without bail until trial on child rape charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A 33-year-old man who formerly lived in Midvale will stay in jail until he stands trial on five charges of child rape.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest decided Monday to hold Clifford L. Sutton, Jr. without bail.

The victim was 12 years old when the alleged abuse started, according to the indictment from the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury.

Assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard asked that Sutton be held without bail. Public defender John Watters, II did not object.

Sutton has pleaded not guilty to the rape charges, and charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, sexual battery, two counts of gross sexual imposition and child endangering.

Two of the rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charge allege that Sutton compelled the victim to submit by force or threat of force. The child endangering charge alleges the victim suffered serious physical harm.

All the rape charges and one gross sexual imposition charge carry sexually violent predator specifications, which can enhance sentences if they are found to apply.

