What Can We Make Of Clifford Modern Living Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3686) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Clifford Modern Living Holdings Limited (HKG:3686) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.
First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.
Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?
ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for Clifford Modern Living Holdings:
0.35 = CN¥82m ÷ (CN¥416m – CN¥130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)
Therefore, Clifford Modern Living Holdings has an ROCE of 35%.
Check out our latest analysis for Clifford Modern Living Holdings
Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.
Is Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE Good?
One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 3.9% average in the Industrials industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.
Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s current ROCE of 35% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 54%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.
Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Clifford Modern Living Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE
Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.
Clifford Modern Living Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥130m and total assets of CN¥416m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE somewhat.
Our Take On Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE
Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research. You might be able to find a better buy than Clifford Modern Living Holdings. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).
If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.