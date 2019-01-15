What Can We Make Of Clifford Modern Living Holdings Limited’s (HKG:3686) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Clifford Modern Living Holdings Limited (HKG:3686) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Clifford Modern Living Holdings:

0.35 = CN¥82m ÷ (CN¥416m – CN¥130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Clifford Modern Living Holdings has an ROCE of 35%.

Is Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 3.9% average in the Industrials industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s current ROCE of 35% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 54%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

SEHK:3686 Last Perf January 15th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Clifford Modern Living Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Clifford Modern Living Holdings’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.