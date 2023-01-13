Clifford Twp. man charged with Elkview Country Club vandalism

Jan. 12—A Susquehanna County man surrendered Thursday to face charges he caused more than $60,000 in damage to a Greenfield Twp. golf course while joyriding on a utility vehicle late last year.

Cullen T. Chesnick, 22, 2668 State Route 247, Clifford Twp., was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip on felony criminal mischief and two other offenses.

Township police accused Chesnick of driving a Polaris Ranger utility task vehicle on the golf course at Elkview Country Club from just before midnight on Nov. 18 into the early hours of Nov. 19, causing damage at 13 of the 18 holes.

An Elkview maintenance worker reported the vandalism, which included damage to greens, tee boxes and green covers, around noon on Nov. 19. The club estimated the damages at $61,500, police said.

According to the criminal complaint, township police received information Nov. 23 that Chesnick's father, who is an Elkview member, had notified club officials that his son was responsible for the damage to the club grounds and was willing to meet with police.

During a meeting with police at the club two days later, Chesnick admitted driving his UTV on the property and causing the damage, police said.

Chesnick told police he had seen all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles driving on the course in the past and thought he would not cause damage because the ground was frozen, the complaint said.

He told police two other people accompanied him to Elkview after they were out at a Carbondale bar and they were just having fun riding around in the UTV, according to the complaint. However, he said he was the only driver and accepted full responsibility for the damage.

In addition to criminal mischief, Chesnick was charged with trespass by motor vehicle and operation on streets and highways.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

