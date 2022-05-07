Cliffside Capital Ltd.'s (CVE:CEP) 30% Dip Still Leaving Some Shareholders Feeling Restless Over Its P/E Ratio

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Cliffside Capital Ltd. (CVE:CEP) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 88% in the last year.

Although its price has dipped substantially, it's still not a stretch to say that Cliffside Capital's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Canada, where the median P/E ratio is around 12x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

For example, consider that Cliffside Capital's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Cliffside Capital?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Cliffside Capital's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 45%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that Cliffside Capital's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. They may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

With its share price falling into a hole, the P/E for Cliffside Capital looks quite average now. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Cliffside Capital revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 8 warning signs for Cliffside Capital you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

