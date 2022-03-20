Clifton Costco lockdown was a false alarm. 'No shots fired,' police say

A Costco in Clifton went into lockdown Sunday afternoon but the claims of a man having a gun proved false, officials said.

Clifton police were dispatched to the store at 20 Bridewell Pl. That's where Diego Hernandez, of Passaic, said he was picking up food when a lady yelled, "There's a guy with the gun." Hernandez said he was able to evacuate through the nearest exit before the store was locked down.

"I'm not exactly sure how long it was locked down but officers responded, cleared the building, and found out that there were no shots fired, " Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

How is aid getting to Ukrainians?: Sometimes it starts at Clifton shipping office

"There were medical emergencies as a result due to anxiety attacks. The call was unfounded," he said.

The investigation is continuing as to how the call initiated, Bracken said

Shaylah Brown is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: browns@northjersey.com

Twitter: @shaylah_brown

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton Costco lockdown was a false alarm