Clifton council, administration reach impasse in budget negotiations. Here's what's next

CLIFTON — The City Council and the administration have reached an impasse in municipal budget negotiations.

The two sides will meet Tuesday to try to make cuts in the administration's $133.9 million proposed 2023 budget, which the council rejected late last month.

On June 20, when the budget was scheduled to be adopted, four of the seven members of the council voted against it, saying it would raise taxes too much. Council members Bill Gibson, Tony Latona, Rosemary Pino and Mary Sadrakula voted against the budget, which would have increased municipal taxes by six tax points, or roughly $60 for every $100,000 of assessed value.

"Revenues are understated and expenses overstated," Sadrakula said. "Every year they say it is a bare-bones budget, yet this year we had a record surplus." Latona and Gibson said they agreed.

Latona figures the rise in interest rates means the city will earn more on its bank accounts. The council, he said, can trim the budget enough to reduce the tax increase. Gibson thinks it is a bit bloated, but not as much as Latona and Sadrakula do.

The three council members said they would like to see a maximum increase of three tax points, or $30 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Pino said she wants to add a tax point to boost Fire Department salaries.

Not an easy budget

City Manager Nick Villano said it is not that easy to cut the budget. He said rising police salaries, employee benefits and pension costs have to be taken into account.

The city's credit rating, Villano said, is dependent on the cash reserves it maintains. The city saw a slight reduction in its credit rating in recent years and was told in a report from Standard & Poor's that Clifton needs to maintain a healthy surplus to keep its rating up.

This year the council voted to spend about 66% of its $15 million in surplus. It traditionally uses about 50% of its surplus.

Another concern, Villano said, is that after this year the city will have spent the last of the $5 million in federal money meant to offset revenues lost due to COVID-19. That's $2.5 million it won't have next year.

Villano also pointed to the council's decision to reject a cap bank, which would mean that during the years the city doesn't increase the tax rate by the maximum, it can bank the difference to the following year.

The ongoing pressures involving increasing expenses and a cap on the amount the city can increase the municipal tax levy ties his hands, Villano said.

Are layoffs possible?

Clifton officials said that although the city is likely to finish the year without layoffs, sooner or later it may have to seriously consider laying off some municipal employees.

Villano said the municipal budget surplus is likely to remain robust as a result of the city's decision to increase its fees for services and permits across the board,.

It is also likely that interest rates will remain high, but that is not a certainty, he said. During Wednesday's City Council meeting, Villano said he is not optimistic about a quick end to the budget impasse.

Councilman Joe Kolodziej, who voted yes on the budget along with Mayor Ray Grabowski and Councilwoman Lauren Murphy, said he was more hopeful, especially since his side needs just one more vote.

At the budget meeting, Kolodziej said he asked the other council members to "bring to the table their solutions."

