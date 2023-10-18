Clifton councilwoman's husband, son to appear in court following fight at meeting

CLIFTON — The three individuals involved in a scuffle at the City Council meeting earlier this month, including a councilwoman's husband and son, were issued summonses for disrupting an official proceeding.

Councilwoman Rosemary Pino's husband and son are expected to appear in municipal court on Thursday and the third, a city resident, in December.

The altercation took place at the Oct. 3 meeting of the City Council as resident Bartolo Ciervo was speaking at the podium during the public portion. During his comments, Eric Oliver, the husband of Councilwoman Pino rushed at Ciervo.

The summons that was mailed to Oliver from the city's police, said he was "lunging" at Ciervo and was shortly after joined by the councilwoman's son, Larkin Pino, who also received a similar summons in the mail.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The city's special police officers, who were present during the meeting, stopped the fight and escorted all parties from the building, according to a recording of the meeting.

After the officers escorted the three men from the council meeting chamber, Councilwoman Pino said her husband had been angry with Ciervo, who had posted racy remarks about her on social media.

Ciervo was also issued a summons, which he said he received on Wednesday. He said his court date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Local: Clifton dentist's extensive Halloween display on Grove Street vandalized, taken down

The councilwoman, who is running as the Republican's candidate for Passaic County Clerk, had been subject to criticism during the Oct. 3 meeting for her involvement in the planning of the Latino heritage festival, held the prior weekend in a city park. Speakers said the festival had been a thinly disguised election event to promote her candidacy. Some residents were angry that the park had been left a muddy mess due to the festival.

The summonses were issued last week after a brief investigation by the city's detective bureau, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Because the incident was recorded by the city's cable TV department, the investigation was quickly wrapped up, he said.

None of the charges involve indictable offenses, Bracken said. The first charge is a petty disorderly person's offense for disrupting the meeting and the second is a disorderly person's offense.

"No one was arrested," Bracken said. "We mailed them the summons."

The maximum penalty for the charges is a $500 fine and 30 days in jail, but an attorney consulted said it is unlikely a municipal judge will give them the maximum penalty. A minimal fine and a stern warning is much more likely.

Attempts to reach Oliver, Larkin Pino and Rosemary Pino for comment were not successful. Ciervo said he was just at the microphone when he was accosted and that the special police officer stepped between him and Oliver and Larkin Pino.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton councilwoman's husband, son to be in court for fight