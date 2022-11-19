Clifton house fire results in three fatalities, police say

A fire in Clifton on Friday night turned fatal leaving three people dead, according to officials.

Clifton Detective Lt. Robert Bracken confirmed that the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office will be handling the investigation into a fire on Ladwik Lane in the city because "there are fatalities." A statement issued by police Saturday morning confirmed there were three fatalities.

Three firefighters and one police officer were also injured while combatting the blaze, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire drew a heavy response with mutual aid from surrounding towns, including Nutley, as temperatures dipped into the 30s.

The large two-story home with white siding appears to be a multi-family dwelling. The home sits on the corner of Ladwik Lane and Renaissance Drive in the Athenia section of Clifton near Van Houten Avenue.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton NJ house fire results in fatalities, police say