Clifton man charged in fatal stabbing of cousin on New Year's Eve, authorities say

A 25-year-old city man fatally stabbed his cousin with a knife at a home on Van Cleve Avenue in Clifton on Saturday, authorities said.

Motasem Ramadan was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree aggravated assault on a police officer, third-degree resisting arrest and multiple weapons offenses, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. He faces life in prison if convicted.

The victim, Waleed Ramadan, 22, of Clifton, sustained multiple stab wounds to his face and neck, the prosecutor said. He was later pronounced dead at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic.

Police were dispatched to the home, between Loretta and Whitmore places, on a report of a man bleeding at 7:30 p.m. Officers then found the victim lying on the ground.

The case remains under investigation by local detectives and the prosecutor’s office.

