Clifton man shot and killed near Route 80 in Paterson; city's fifth homicide this year

PATERSON — A man was fatally shot on Market Street near Route 80 late Monday afternoon in Paterson’s fifth homicide of the year, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area near the Bonfire banquet hall, but the business was closed at the time of the shooting and seemed unconnected to the incident, law enforcement sources said.

The victim was identified as Divan E. Tejeda, 23, of Clifton, by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities found the victim laying on Market Street and administered aid, before he was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where he died from his injuries, prosecutors said.

The incident marked Paterson’s 13th shooting of the year and the first in the city’s 3rd Ward. Ten of the previous shooting and all four other homicides have happened in the 4th Ward.

The investigation remains active and prosecutors asked anyone with information to call the tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

