Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Production and Distribution"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Exploration, Development, and Production - Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for May 2020, Desert Hawk drilled a record number (1,021) of exploration and development holes. It crushed a near-record 60,000 tons of ore, and it placed on the leach pad a near-record 1,213 ounces of gold with an estimated 813 ounces (67%) recoverable. There are now more than 4,000 estimated recoverable ounces of gold on the pad. Desert Hawk also sold 242 ounces of gold during the month of May, 2020. Clifton is one of the largest single shareholders of Desert Hawk Gold Corp., holding more than five (5) million shares. Please see the latest mine videos on Clifton's website under the blue tab "New Production Videos June 2020". Clifton's web address is: https://www.cliftonmining.com.

Notice of Distribution - American Silver, LLC, parent company to American Biotech Labs, LLC "ABL" has issued a June 2020 distribution in the amount of $0.36 per share, totaling $549,000 to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. American Silver companies have been had some significant growth in sales with its immune support products during the first five months of 2020. For more information on Silver Biotics products, please see www.silverbiotics.com.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN". Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

