Clifton Park sex offender sentenced to 10 years for child pornography possession, federal prosecutors say

Mar. 17—ALBANY — A Clifton Park sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender, federal prosecutors said.

Eric William Tompkins, 38, of Clifton Park, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty earlier to the two charges.

Tompkins admitted then that he'd been convicted of a sex offense in Washington State in 2009 and later moved to New York, where he failed to register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in March 2019 and at that time possessed child pornography images on his cell phone, prosecutors said.

Tompkins was also sentenced to 15 years of supervision upon his release and must still register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the United States Marshal Service, along with the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams. — More from Clifton Park and Halfmoon — The Daily Gazette — .

–More News — The Daily Gazette — .

–More from Saratoga Springs — The Daily Gazette — GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe