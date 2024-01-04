Clifton parking issues near mosque remain unresolved, say residents

CLIFTON — Just about four months ago, the city's Richfield section residents met with officials at a town hall to work out ongoing parking issues associated with a nearby mosque.

Since then, residents said this week, nothing has changed.

The problem, they have said, is that on Fridays when worshippers arrive to attend services they often park illegally and the streets become impassable and the traffic intolerable in the usually quiet residential neighborhood.

Aug 18, 2023; Clifton, New Jersey, USA; Traffic cones are set up on Dwight Terrace near the intersection of Pershing Road. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso-The Bergen Record

"Friday was another disaster for the residents." Councilman Tony Latona said during Tuesday's Council meeting. " Blocked driveways, impassable roads, traffic nightmares.... and yet no solutions from the administration."

Latona also said that last Friday an ambulance had trouble navigating the streets in the area.

Councilman Bill Gibson said he also heard the ambulance had to park in the caller's neighbor's driveway.

Acting Fire Chief Ryan Fitzsimmons said he first heard of the ambulance issue while watching the City Council meeting on Tuesday night.

Aug 18, 2023; Clifton, New Jersey, USA; A man walks by parked cars on Pershing Road. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso-The Bergen Record

Had the ambulance not been able to reach its destination, Fitzsimmons said he probably have heard about it before the meeting.

The crux of Clifton's parking issue

The crux of the issue, officials and locals said, is that the Islamic Center of Passaic County mosque is very popular. It can attract hundreds of worshippers, which is more than its small parking lot can hold.

In turn, people park on the surrounding streets and too often park in non-parking areas, too close to stop signs or block residents' driveways.

The Richfield section is a triangular-shaped are of Clifton that is outlined by the Garden State Parkway, Route 3 and parts of Route 46 near the Woodland Park and Little Falls border.

Clifton residents say they have had enough

Since the mosque took over the former Richfield Christian Reformed Church at 259 Pershing Road in 2016, Friday midday services have led to clogged streets, said area resident Gina Scaduto. Since the September town hall with residents and mosque leadership, she feels little has been accomplished

"It is way over capacity," she said. "The city that cares doesn't care."

Gibson, who also lives in the neighborhood. said while the problems are still occurring it is not necessarily a lack of effort by the mosque. Its leadership is placing cones in the street to discourage illegal parking and hiring officers to assist pedestrians in crossing the roadway safely.

The center's President Ibrahim Fahmy "is doing what he needs to do," Gibson said. "It's the parkers that are the problem."

Aug 18, 2023; Clifton, New Jersey, USA; Traffic cones are placed on on Landis Place near the intersection of Pershing Road. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso-The Bergen Record

Gibson, a retired Clifton police officer, said cars that double park, park too close to stop signs need to be ticketed. While he understands that the city has been writing tickets, it is clearly inadequate.

City Manager Nick Villano told the city council that since September, the mosque has been studying the situation and has come up with a long-term strategy and a short-term fix.

The mosque's leadership is looking to allow for 70 or more additional parking spots. While permanent parking may be added by paving more of the grassy portions of the center's property, other measures may also help, Villano said.

Adding ingress and egress can shift some of the traffic off Pershing Avenue to other streets. The mosque is working with professionals to find ways to accomplish this Villano told the council.

Several attempts to reach the center's leadership were unsuccessful and messages left were not returned.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Clifton parking issues near mosque still unresolved, say residents