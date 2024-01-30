Clifton streetcar plan takes shape and more: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The Connector currently travels a 3.6-mile loop from The Banks to Findlay Market.

Cincinnati's streetcar remains a work in progress.

First proposed more than two decades ago and launched in 2016, what is now called the Connector was supposed to run up Vine Street to Clifton. Transportation advocates have not forgotten.

This week, they'll propose a streetcar route for Clifton/Walnut Hills – along with eight other expansion plans. They shared their ideas for the Uptown route for our story of today and will reveal the other options at a Thursday event.

The streetcar spurred lots of debate when it was first under development. Can't imagine these new ideas won't do the same.

Here's what we know now. We'll update the story when we learn more.

🏙️ Carew Tower project gets state help, now includes a co-working space.

🍞 Allez Bakery to expand with new Over-the-Rhine cafe.

🏈 Jason Williams: What if Joe Burrow had a tight end like Travis Kelce, George Kittle to throw to?

🌊 Ohio River level at Cincinnati is above 'action stage'. What it means.

