Clifton teen shot, killed. Passaic County prosecutor investigating

A 19-year-old Clifton man was killed early Monday morning in Passaic.

Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with a fatal gunshot would at 3:47 a.m. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Clifton Police received information that the shooting happened near Kulick Street and Central Avenue and found evidence of a crime scene.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information can reach out to them at 1-877-370-7267.

