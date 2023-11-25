Climate activists block Australian coal port

STORY: Climate activist group Rising Tide, which claimed responsibility for the action, said that protesters were in the shipping channel near the Port of Newcastle, as part of a 30-hour blockade set to run until 4 p.m. Sunday (November 26).

The blockade was comprised of a flotilla of kayaks and people on surfboards from the group, which carried out an unlawful protest near the same port in April when 50 activists were charged by police.

The Port of Newcastle, some 105 miles from the state capital Sydney, is the largest bulk shipping port on Australia's east coast and the nation's largest terminal for coal exports, according to the New South Wales government.

Climate change is a divisive issue in Australia, the world's second-biggest exporter of thermal coal behind Indonesia, and the top exporter of coking coal, used to make steel.