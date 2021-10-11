Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

·2 min read

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate activist group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other activists walked to another nearby intersection and began sitting or lying down in the road as police looked on.

One man sat on a traffic island in the middle of the road holding a sign saying in Dutch “This is a dead end road,” while others parked a truck blocking the road. A woman held a sign saying: “Planet before profit.”

“We are grandparents, parents and children,” an activist standing in the truck told the demonstrators. “We are part of an international movement that fights for a livable and just planet.”

The Dutch demonstration came a day after thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in a protest in Brussels to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Extinction Rebellion said 700 people were involved in the blockades. The group said in a message sent to reporters that it was calling for climate justice.

“Do what is necessary to stop loss of biodiversity and make the Netherlands climate neutral in 2025,” the group said.

One of the activists taking part called for closer cooperation between politicians and researchers to lay out clear goals for the Glasgow conference.

"I think policy makers should work directly together with climate scientists in order to really get a clear picture of what is necessary — what kind of measures are necessary and what kind of degrees of warming we can still accept and what is actually disastrous," Mira Geirnaert said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Derby administrators appeal against points deduction for entering administration

    An independent arbitration panel will now consider submissions from the club and the EFL.

  • GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • No Ladder, No Problem: DIY Enthusiast Creates Saw Hack to Reach Tall Branches

    A TikTok user based in Bathurst, New South Wales, has shared a useful hack with his followers, posting footage of how he created a saw capable of reaching tall branches.In the TikTok post, Matthew Peters removes the handle from a handsaw before welding the handle of a paint roller to the blade and attaching it to a pole.Peters, whose TikTok channel has over 220,000 followers, then proceeds to use the experimental tool to cut branches from a tall tree.In a description alongside the video, he said, “I’m not sure what I should call it.” Credit: Matthew Peters via Storyful

  • Futures dip as oil rally fuels inflation worries

    U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, which could cloud the earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week. U.S. oil rose nearly 3% and touched a seven-year high as an energy crisis gripping the major economies showed no sign of easing. But it lifted shares of Chevron Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and APA Corp between 1.2% and 3% in premarket trading.

  • South Carolina is emptying the playbook, writing a story with creativity and adjustments

    The Gamecocks have used trick plays in almost every game this season, and Shane Beamer and his staff figure they have nothing to lose in doing so. Here’s why.

  • Bullish Ethereum (ETH) Indicators Suggest Retest of September Highs

    Ethereum is showing numerous bullish signs that suggest it will soon return to its September peaks near $4,000.

  • Junk Bonds Extend Drop Amid Default Concerns: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers sought to extend pay-back dates on their debt or offer new bonds for old as the fallout from the Evergrande saga tightened market liquidity. High-yield dollar notes from the country’s issuers sold off further. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Franc

  • Donald Trump’s own treasury secretary blocked Ivanka World Bank role – report

    Steven Mnuchin said to have stopped move likely to have upset world leaders, which ‘came incredibly close to happening’ Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland, Ivanka Trump, International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagarde and German chancellor Angela Merkel are seen during a panel in Berlin. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP Only direct intervention from his own treasury secretary stopped Donald Trump nominating his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to lead the World Bank, according to a new rep

  • California law bans small off-road gas engines, including lawnmowers and chainsaws

    California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

  • Woman Severely Burned Trying To Save Dog From Near-Boiling Hot Spring

    Laiha Slayton was flown to an Idaho hospital after her attempt to save her dog, Rusty, from a thermal spring at Yellowstone National Park.

  • Disturbances forecast to bring rain to Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, other parts of Caribbean

    Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances that could bring heavy rain to parts of the Caribbean this week. A system off the coast of North Carolina is also being monitored though its development chance remains low.

  • Flooding could shut down a quarter of all critical infrastructure in the U.S.

    About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • Pope Francis bows out of climate summit

    Pope Francis is no longer planning to attend the critical United Nations climate summit that begins in three weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, the Vatican announced Friday.Why it matters: Francis' attendance, given his global stature, could have helped provide momentum to what are expected to be difficult talks aimed at spurring more aggressive steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEmissions and finance

  • Lava blocks the size of buildings falling from La Palma volcano

    LA PALMA, Spain (Reuters) -Blocks of molten lava as large as three-storey buildings rolled down a hillside on the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday while a series of tremors shook the ground three weeks after the volcano erupted. There were 21 seismic movements on Sunday, with the largest measuring 3.8, the Spanish National Geological Institute (ING) said, shaking the ground in the villages of Mazo, Fuencaliente and El Paso. The blocks of red-hot magma flowed down the side of the Cumbre Vieja volcano were the size of three-storey buildings, the Spanish Institute of Geology and Mining said.

  • 50 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • Timberline High’s adopted wolf pack had 8 pups killed by feds, sparking outrage

    “It was incomprehensible that these pups had to die.”

  • Saturday’s storms could bring hail and tornadoes to South Florida. Expect flooding, too.

    Meteorologists weren’t kidding when they warned earlier that Saturday would be a soaker in South Florida from the combined effects of a minor disturbance in the Atlantic and the timing of king tide.

  • In a World Fighting Climate Change, Fossil Fuels Take Revenge

    (Bloomberg) -- With its chimneys towering 200 meters above the industrial heartland of England, West Burton A power station is a relic of the fossil fuel age. When fired up, its boilers burn thousands of tonnes of coal each day, spewing out the carbon dioxide that’s warming up the planet.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on In

  • Severe weather coming to North Texas Sunday evening, sticking around throughout week

    Severe weather, including possible tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail is expected to reach the Dallas-Fort Worth area by 9 p.m. Sunday and lead to rain throughout the week.

  • How the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T electric pickups stack up

    Lots of car companies are working on electric pickups. Here's how two of the most exciting new models stack up.