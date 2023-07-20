Climate activists end protests at two Scottish oil sites

Police officers specialist climbing equipment to take protesters down from the top of oil tankers

Climate activists who held protests at two major Scottish oil sites have stepped down, Police Scotland has said.

Twenty people were arrested after targeting Grangemouth's Ineos oil refinery on Wednesday morning.

Police officers used a crane and specialist climbing equipment after several This Is Rigged activists scaled oil tankers and climbed on pipework.

Protesters also gathered at the Nustar Clydebank oil terminal. Police said they had all left by Thursday evening.

Those arrested at Grangemouth over alleged public order offences and breach of the peace will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

The protesters had said their aim was to "shut down the Scottish oil industry".

The disruption forced the closure of the Ineos refinery for several hours but a company spokesman said manufacturing at the site was not affected.

Nustar has been contacted for comment.