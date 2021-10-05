Climate activists who gridlocked London have crossed the line, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate change activists who blocked major roads into London have crossed the line and new measures will be shortly announced to deal with those who seek to disrupt critical national infrastructure, Britain's policing minister said on Tuesday.

"While we obviously all value the right to protest there is a difference between causing disruption and causing damage," Kit Malthouse, a junior interior minister in charge of policing, told Sky.

"We believe these protesters ... have crossed the line between exercising their right but also their responsibility towards the rest of us," he said. "Something needs to be done and so we're going to be announcing a raft of new measures."

About 50 campaigners from Insulate Britain, which wants the government to commit to providing insulation for 29 million homes, blocked busy routes into the city on Monday, triggering huge tailbacks and chaos for drivers navigating rush hour traffic.

