Climate activists hurl mashed potatoes at Monet painting one week after Van Gogh incident

Climate activists in Europe again splattered food at fine art in protest of fossil fuels. This time two activists splashed mashed potatoes on glass protecting a painting by 19th century French impressionist painter Oscar-Claude Monet at the Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany.

Members of Last Generation, a German climate activist group, took credit Sunday for the stunt, which did not damage the painting.

“If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!”

The incident comes a little over a week after two activists protesting fossil fuels in Britain went viral for splashing tomato soup on glass covering a Vincent Van Gogh painting at a museum. The activists then glued themselves to a wall.

In a video tweeted by Last Generation Sunday, two activists wearing orange vests are seen gluing their hands to the wall after the soup incident.

Last Generation protesters glued themselves to the wall after splattering the Monet art work with mashed potatoes.

The Monet work, like the Van Gogh, was protected by glass and suffered no damage, the Museum Barberini said in a statement.

In total, four people were involved in the incident, according to German news agency dpa. Police told dpa they had responded to the incident, but further information about arrests or charges was not immediately available.

“While I understand the activists' urgent concern in the face of the climate catastrophe, I am shocked by the means with which they are trying to lend weight to their demands,” Ortrud Westheider, the museum’s director said in a statement. “It is in the works of the Impressionists that we see the intense artistic engagement with nature.”

The painting, called Grainstacks, dates back to 1890, according to Museum Barberini. The museum said the painting would be back on display as soon as Wednesday.

A museum spokesperson confirmed that the same painting sold at auction for a record $110.7 million in 2019, as reported the Daily Worker.

Contributing: Associated Press

