The start of this week saw several concerts and music festivals kick off around the world, from KAMP LA 2022 to BTS in Busan and BLACKPINK in Seoul. While soloists such as CHUNG HA collaborated with other artists, other acts released their first English singles and experienced their first wins during music shows. Korean American singer MRSHLL teamed up with producer Moon Yirang for the song “GOOD GOOD.”