Climate activists throw soup at the Mona Lisa in protest for farmer protections, sustainable food

This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows two environmental activists from the collective dubbed "Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Retaliation) hurling soup at Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting, at the Louvre museum in Paris, on January 28, 2024.

Climate activists on Sunday threw soup at the Mona Lisa, one of the most famous paintings in the world, shouting slogans advocating for a sustainable food system.

The protest came as French farmers have held their own demostrations over low wages, cheap imports in the country and other issues. A video posted on social media showed two female protesters wearing T-shirts that read “FOOD RIPOSTE” or "food counterattack" while throwing soup at the 16th-century painting by Leonardo da Vinci.

“What’s the most important thing?” one of the woman shouted in Paris' Louvre Museum. “Art, or the right to healthy and sustainable food?”

“Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

Museum workers could later be seen asking visitors to evacuate the room and putting black panels in front of the artwork. The classic piece of art was behind protective glass and not damaged during the protest.

Police said two people were arrested following the incident.

In this grab taken from video, a view of the scene after activists hurled soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Sunday. Jan. 28, 2024.

The Riposte Alimentaire (Food Retaliation) group describes itself as a collective calling for measures to address climate change and promoting sustainable agriculture, France24 reported.

On its website, the “Food Riposte” group said the French government is breaking its own climate commitments. The group has urged the country’s state-sponsored healthcare system to give people greater access to healthy food and provide farmers with better wages.

Farmers protest

French farmers have been protesting in recent weeks, using their tractors to block roads in the country. Farmers also dumped agricultural waste at the gates of government offices.

In this grab taken from video, activists gesture after throwing soup at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Sunday. Jan. 28, 2024, shouting slogans advocating for a sustainable food system.

Following the protests, the French government approved several measures but farmers have said they don't completely address their demands. In addition to better pay and protections from imports, farmers have also asked for less red tape from the French government.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal visited a farm in the central region of Indre-et-Loire and said farmers are in a difficult position because “on the one side we say ‘we need quality’ and on the other side ’we want ever-lower prices’.”

“What’s at stake is finding solutions in the short, middle and long term,” he said, “ because we need our farmers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate activists throw soup at Mona Lisa amid French farming protests