Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

STORY: Holding banners reading "We won't pay for fossil (fuels)," members of the "Ultima Generazione" poured what they said was vegetable 'charcoal' into the fountain.

Police removed the activists from the water in front of a group of Romans and visitors.

"Ultima Generazione" have organised several acts of civil disobedience in Italy and sprayed some works of art and blocked some highways.

Climate change is high on the political agenda in Italy after deadly floods in the northern Emilia-Romagna region this week.