Climate activists withstand police water cannon

STORY: Police in the Netherlands warned the activists that they would use the water cannon after the third day of demonstrations.

On Friday more than 10,000 people marched along the A12 highway into The Hague, ignoring warnings from authorities not to block the major traffic artery into the Dutch seat of government.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion, which organized the event, has said it will continue to hold protests until the government of the Netherlands stops using public funds to subsidize the oil and gas industry.