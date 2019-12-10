The Climate Anxiety Decade: How We Came to Terms With Our Warming World in the 2010s

From Popular Mechanics

The Decade Reviewed looks back at the 2010s and how it changed human society forever. From 2010 to 2019, our species experienced seismic shifts in science, technology, entertainment, transportation, and even the very planet we call home. This is how the past ten years have changed us.

In February of 2010, North America was hit with a record-setting blizzard . Time discussed climate change extensively in their coverage , taking GOP politicians to task for throwing out the old this doesn’t seem like global warming chestnut in denial of the evidence.

“Climate models also suggest that while global warming may not make hurricanes more common, it could well intensify the storms that do occur and make them more destructive,” they wrote.

In 2014, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change stated it plainly: "Continued emission of greenhouse gases will cause further warming and long-lasting changes in all components of the climate system, increasing the likelihood of severe, pervasive and irreversible impacts for people and ecosystems."

The 2011-2012 winter was the fourth warmest in recorded history. In 2015-16, we set a new record . In 2017, we had the sixth warmest winter. People fixated on issues like disposable plastic straws while the U.S. pulled out of the Paris accord . Now, there’s now a documented phenomenon of anxiety expressed as “ a chronic fear of environmental doom ,” which the most concerned climate scientists say is warranted by the situation.

If climate anxiety is a fear of what's possible, how can we secure the future?

An Ecological Tipping Point

In November 2019, Bill Ripple of the Oregon State University College of Forestry published an overview of Earth’s climate crisis and attached a list of over 11,000 supporting signatures.

“Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to ‘tell it like it is,’” that paper begins . The moral imperative is sometimes a religious one as well, with ideas like biblical stewardship of the Earth. Ripple’s plan in his paper is sixfold, an interlocking set of ideas that form a holistic approach to climate change.

His warnings in the paper are grave, but he believes there’s both interest and capacity to make drastic changes to mitigate the harm.

“I think we are entering into a social tipping point in our fight against climate change as the urgency of the conversation seems to be ramping up for governments, businesses, and individuals,” Ripple told Popular Mechanics in an email. “Governmental bodies are declaring a climate emergency. The Pope issued an encyclical on climate change. Schoolchildren are striking and grassroots citizen movements are demanding change.”

Dave Goulson is an insect ecologist and biology professor at the University of Sussex. He has signed Ripple’s climate crisis paper. In his work, Goulson studies insects and specifically bumblebees. He published an alarming report of his own this year, a subject survey of insect populations and the number of insect species that are facing extinction.

“Much attention focusses on declines of large, charismatic animals, but recent evidence suggests that abundance of insects may have fallen by 50% or more since 1970,” he wrote. Before the rapid onset of climate change events, insects were already struggling because of vanishing habitat, human encroachment, pesticides, and more.