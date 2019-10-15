Climate change activists protest against British high-speed train line

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Climate change activists, including one of the founders of Extinction Rebellion, targeted Britain's transport ministry in central London on Tuesday to protest against a proposed high-speed rail project known as HS2.

Gail Bradbrook, one of the founders of the group, climbed onto the top of the entrance of the transport ministry and put up a sign reading "HS2 is our climate emergency" above the revolving doors.

Another woman tried to glue herself to the ministry but was arrested.

"Everybody who is not paying attention is numb at the moment. We all use tactics to numb ourselves because this is scary," the arrested woman said.

She said the High Speed 2 project (HS2), aimed at improving links from London to central and northern England but is billions of pounds over budget and running late, would be a "scar across the belly of this land" and that it would destroy vital woodlands and wildlife habitats.

Police ordered a halt to all Extinction Rebellion protests in London on Monday after a week of civil disobedience, saying those who did not comply would be arrested. (Reporting by Matthew Green; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)