How climate change will affect what we eat

TheGrio

International Men’s Health Week is recognized each year the week leading up to Fathers’ Day in an effort to heighten awareness of preventable health problems among men and boys and encourage early detection and treatment of disease. In honor of Men’s Health Week, Fathers’ Day and Juneteenth, theGrio spoke to Dr. Denrick Cooper, director of international emergency medicine based in New Orleans, Louisiana, who is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the death rate from suicide for Black or African American men was four times greater than for African American women in 2018.