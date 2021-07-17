'Climate change has arrived': Deadly flooding in Europe makes future impossible to ignore

Chantal Da Silva and Matthew Mulligan
·5 min read

When professor Dieter Gerten learned that his home village was one of many hit with torrential rains and severe flooding this week, he was devastated, but not entirely surprised.

For Gerten, a working group leader at Germany’s Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, the deadly floods that swept through the streets of western Europe this week were the latest sign of the crises humanity will face in the years ahead.

“These sorts of events are totally what is expected due to climate projections for the past 30 years, which have said there will be a higher intensity and frequency of heat waves, of droughts and of strong rain events,” he told NBC News.

Gerten acknowledged it was "not easy or possible to link a single event to climate change.” However, he said, it was “possible to link a series of events, as well as the increasing frequency and the increasing intensity.”

Pointing to the recent record-breaking deadly heat wave that affected parts of the western United States and Canada earlier this month, he said the frequency of such weather events could increase if the global community does not do more to combat climate change.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Gerten's village, Oberkail, is part of the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate that has borne the brunt of much of the flooding in Germany. The heavy rains caused riverbanks to burst, turning streets into wild waterways that overturned vehicles and reduced houses to rubble.

Storms in neighboring Belgium have also caused deadly flooding, while Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hit with heavy downpours.

At least 120 people have been killed and hundreds remain unaccounted for in the flooding.

Image: Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany (Michael Probst / AP)
Image: Damaged houses are seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany (Michael Probst / AP)

Experts have cautioned that it is too soon to directly blame the floods on climate change, but the science is clear that such disasters could become more common due to its impact.

German politicians, including President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, have nonetheless called for greater efforts to combat global warming.

“Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing,” he said Friday.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze also tweeted that climate change had "arrived in Germany."

"The events show with what force the consequences of climate change can affect us all, and how important it is for us to adjust to extreme weather events in the future," she said.

Other politicians, including Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate hoping to replace Angela Merkel in Germany's September election, have also called for action.

Calling the disaster an "extreme event," Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesperson, said the affected areas saw "very severe precipitation," with the amount of rainfall usually expected across two months.

However, he said, the degree of devastation had as much to do with where the downpour hit as the rain itself.

"This is a special situation," he said. "In this region, we have small valleys, small rivers and of course, with the big amount of precipitation in a short time, we've had floods and damage in this region."

Image: A damaged car and bicycles are pictured in a muddy street in Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, (Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images)
Image: A damaged car and bicycles are pictured in a muddy street in Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, (Christof Stache / AFP - Getty Images)

The states affected were not used to coping with such severe precipitation, meaning they were likely unprepared for the ensuing floods, he said.

Dirk Jansen of the environmental advocacy group Friends of the Earth Germany agreed.

"The forecasts of climate researchers are clear. Man-made climate change means that such extreme weather conditions will increase in [frequency] and intensity. Such extreme weather situations will no longer be singular rare events in the future, but rather, the rule," he said.

“Neither in Europe, nor anywhere else, are they adequately prepared for this,” he added.

Both Gerten and Jansen said they believed European countries and those around the world must do more to prepare for the realities of the effects of climate change, including by investing in climate-resilient infrastructure.

However, they said, the international community should be as focused on preventing climate change as it should be on preparing for it.

The flooding comes as the European Union seeks to set a new standard in addressing climate change, challenging leaders in the global community to match the goals laid out in its plans to reduce carbon emissions.

In its effort to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, the 27-nation bloc announced proposals Wednesday that seek to phase out the internal combustion engine entirely.

A carbon border tax that would force certain producers with looser environmental rules to pay a carbon price dictated by the level set by the E.U.’s carbon emissions market was also proposed.

While some have welcomed the plan, Jansen said he felt the bloc’s target still misses the mark. “The European climate protection goals are not ambitious enough,” he said.

He said a reduction in carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030 was not enough to meet the limit set out by the Paris Agreement, a global climate pact that nearly every nation in the world signed up to in 2015.

"We need at least 65 percent for this," he said.

"There is still time to handle this and cut emissions as proposed in the Paris climate agreement," Gerten said.

The best bet the global community has in combating the effects of climate change, he said, is "reducing greenhouse gas emissions as fast and effectively as possible because the more we emit into the atmosphere, the more these extremes will increase in the future".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australian leaders under pressure to contain COVID-19 outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers were under increasing public pressure on Friday to get on top of a fast-growing Delta variant COVID-19 outbreak that poses the country's biggest threat in months. The outbreak has highlighted what critics say were major flaws in Australia's pandemic response - delays in ordering vaccines, flipflopping guidance that led to widespread vaccine hesitancy, too-soft lockdowns and lax quarantine at the international border. Officials reported 103 new cases on Friday, the bulk in Sydney with the remainder in Melbourne, taking total cases since the current outbreak began a month ago to above 1,000.

  • As floods hit western Europe, scientists say climate change hikes heavy rain

    The extreme rainfall causing deadly flooding across western Germany and Belgium has been so alarming, many across Europe are asking if climate change is to blame. Scientists have long said that climate change will lead to heavier downpours. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the floods a catastrophe, and vowed to support those affected through these "difficult and scary times."

  • Revolution of Our Times, Cannes review: a fearsome exposé of China’s brutality in Hong Kong

    Dir: Kiwi Chow. Cert TBC, 150 mins The Cannes Film Festival announced a “surprise documentary” this year, but then went and revealed the surprise beforehand. This may have been for the best. As the end of the 2021 edition looms, “bonus treats” might not have included going in blind to a searing two-and-a-half hour documentary about violent street warfare. Revolution of Our Times, given this last-minute slot because it was only just finished, is the account of Hong Kong’s autonomy battles that th

  • Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt

    Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake. Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that claimed more than 150 lives this week in the lush rolling hills of Western Europe. Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable.

  • AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers smash through parts of Europe

    Torrential rain turned normally placid rivers into raging torrents in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands this week, dragging cars and roads with them, bringing down whole houses and leaving more than 150 people dead. The Ahr river in western Germany, normally a minor tributary of the Rhine, caused some of the worst damage as rapidly rising floodwater smashed through its curving valley on Wednesday night. In Erftstadt, near Cologne in Germany, people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

  • Peloton poised for final time trial before Tour de France heads to Paris

    Day-by-day guide: Times, profiles and TV details WorldTour: Team-by-team guide to 2021 season Full list of remaining riders at the Tour Live coverage of today's stage starts at 1.30pm

  • Jovenel Moïse: Colombia ex-soldiers 'in on plot to kill Haiti president'

    Some of the suspects in the murder of Haiti's leader were duped, but others allegedly knew of the plan.

  • Dynamic flip: Democrats warm to budget tool Schumer once dubbed ‘fake math’

    Democrats are preparing to use projected “long-term economic growth” as one of the ways to pay for their massive social spending bill, a dramatic shift from criticizing the tool as “fake math” when Republicans used it to balance tax cuts.

  • Texas Democrats vs. Gov. Greg Abbott: Who will blink first? Abbott may have the upper hand

    Texas Democrats will probably "blink first" in standoff over Texas voting bill, analysts said, because Abbot has more political advantages at this stage.

  • Thailand tightens measures as daily cases cross 10,000

    Thailand has tightened coronavirus restrictions and warned of further measures as daily cases surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141 on Saturday despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. Cases have been climbing particularly in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. The government imposed additional measures overnight including a ban on any gatherings and activities that can spread the virus, including anti-government rallies that have criticized Prayuth's handling of the pandemic.

  • 1 in 5 cases of COVID-19 in the US are now happening in Florida alone, White House official says

    "Four states accounted for more than 40% of all [COVID-19] cases in the past week," White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

  • CDC director says COVID-19 is 'becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that data shows 97% of COVID-19 hospital cases are people who didn't get vaccinated.

  • NASA images show devastating effects of California's drought

    Fast snowmelt has left reservoirs without the freshwater needed to sustain the state during its driest months.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Is Following Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Fashion Rule to Break

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • China, moving cautiously, starts carbon trading market

    Chinese power companies bid for credits to emit carbon dioxide and other climate-changing gases as trading on the first national carbon exchange began Friday in a step meant to help curb worsening pollution. The official Xinhua News Agency said the experimental first phase of carbon trading at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange includes some 2,000 companies in the power industry that produce about 40% of China’s emissions. China is the biggest carbon emitter, but President Xi Jinping said last September that output should peak in 2030 and then decline.

  • These Photos Show The Devastation Of The Floods In Germany That Have Killed Over 100 People

    More than 100 people were killed as parts of Germany received over a month of rainfall in 24 hours.View Entire Post ›

  • 30 years of stunning photos show why NASA fought so hard to save its Hubble Space Telescope from a mysterious glitch

    Hubble is the world's most powerful space telescope. It has enabled astronomers to peer into the earliest ages of the universe.

  • How to Watch the 2021 CrossFit Games

    A new men's champ will be crowned now that Mat Fraser is retired. Here's how you can keep up with the action.

  • Mark Zuckerberg got roasted in one of Facebook's most notoriously strict groups for breaking its golden rule

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg caught heat with members of the group Dogspotting Society after he posted without including a picture of his dog, Beast.

  • Arizona Senate hears plea for more Maricopa election materials or risk 'incomplete audit'

    The Republican-led Arizona Senate held a hearing on Thursday in which witnesses involved with the Maricopa County 2020 election audit stressed the need for additional materials or else they'll risk presenting an "incomplete" review.