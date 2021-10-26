Climate change: Australia pledges to reach net zero emissions by 2050

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bleached coral on the Great Barrier Reef
Australia's Great Barrier Reef is under existential threat from climate change

One of the world's most criticised polluters, Australia, has promised it will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PM Scott Morrison made the long-delayed pledge after bargaining with resistant MPs within his government.

He said Australia had a plan to lower emissions, but it does not include ending its massive fossil fuel sectors.

The nation will also not set ambitious targets for 2030 - an objective of next month's COP26 global climate summit.

"We won't be lectured by others who do not understand Australia. The Australian Way is all about how you do it, and not if you do it. It's about getting it done," Mr Morrison wrote in a newspaper column on Tuesday.

To halt the worst effects of climate change, nations have pledged to limit rising temperatures to 1.5C by 2050.

This requires cutting emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050, scientists say.

Australia has long dragged its heels on climate action, putting it increasingly at odds with strategic allies including the US and UK.

It is one of the dirtiest countries per head of population and a leading global supplier of coal and gas.

Controversially, Australia's 2050 pledge offers no concrete plans to limit mining for fossil fuels.

"We want our heavy industries, like mining, to stay open, remain competitive and adapt, so they remain viable for as long as global demand allows," Mr Morrison wrote.

He said it was "not a straight line" to net zero, meaning Australia would first invest in more gas and solar to meet its electricity needs.

This was crucial to limiting the financial burden on rural and other communities, he said.

Mr Morrison's pledge comes after his Liberal Party reached an agreement with its junior coalition partner, the National Party, which has many constituencies in rural and mining communities.

Australia joins more than 100 countries that have committed to reaching net zero emissions.

Net zero means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

It is achieved by a combination of cutting emissions as much as possible - mainly by reducing gases like carbon dioxide (CO2), which are released in the use of fossil fuels - and so-called offsetting measures, such as planting trees and carbon-capture technology.

Bottom line for Get in touch request
Bottom line for Get in touch request
More on climate summit top strapline
More on climate summit top strapline

The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.

More on Climate Change bottom strapline
More on Climate Change bottom strapline
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greenhouse gas emissions hit new record, while pledges to cut pollution are off pace: U.N.

    Heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached another record last year, evidence there was no lasting impact from a drop in pollution when COVID-19 slowed the global economy, a report out Monday showed.

  • Climate change, human activity threaten Libya nature reserve

    A nature reserve near the capital of war-scarred Libya that has long been a sanctuary for hyenas, rare birds and plants is now under threat due to climate change and human activity.

  • Myanmar skips ASEAN summit to protest general's exclusion

    Southeast Asian leaders began a virtual summit Tuesday, with Myanmar skipping the annual meeting in protest after its top general was shut out for refusing to cooperate in defusing the crisis in his country since the military takeover. The exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing was an embarrassment for Myanmar’s military and the harshest rebuke by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and took over the government Feb. 1. Brunei, who is this year’s chair of the 10-member bloc, invited Myanmar’s highest-ranking veteran diplomat, Chan Aye, as a “non-political” representative but she didn’t attend the meeting, two diplomats said.

  • The African tech firm hoping to power space missions

    Hypernova hopes that its thruster technology will be adopted on thousands of future small satellites.

  • COP26: What is the Glasgow climate conference and why is it important?

    A crucial climate change summit is being held in the UK - this is why it's important.

  • Russia Says Climate Change Is a Big Priority. But Its Real Goal at COP 26 Will Be Slowing Down Progress

    It will be harder for Russia to decarbonize than almost any other country. It's much easier to delay and derail

  • Flagged Afghan evacuees quietly sent to US base in Kosovo: Report

    Afghan evacuees who have been flagged during the vetting process have quietly been taken to a U.S. military base in Kosovo, though little is known about who is there and what will happen to them.

  • ‘An outrage against democracy’: JFK's nephews urge Biden to reveal assassination records

    The president once more pushed back the scheduled release. But after 58 years, family members say the secrecy needs to end.

  • ‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office. Strong Enough for a Sequel?

    “Dune,” a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark sci-fi novel, opened to $40.1 million the North American box office. It’s a respectable start given the ongoing pandemic and the Warner Bros. film’s unconventional theatrical debut. In addition to playing in 4,125 domestic theaters, “Dune” (like all Warner Bros. movies in 2021) premiered simultaneously on HBO […]

  • Bakkt Shares Triple on Mastercard, Crypto Service Agreements

    (Bloomberg) -- Bakkt Holdings Inc., the cryptocurrencies firm that spun off from Intercontinental Exchange earlier this year, tripled after it announced agreements with Mastercard Inc. and fintech firm Fiserv Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at D

  • Which is more expensive: Charging an electric vehicle or fueling a car with gas?

    EVs cost more to power than gasoline costs to fuel an internal combustion car with reasonable gas mileage, according to an Anderson Economic Group report.

  • Climate change: How do we know it is happening and caused by humans?

    What's the evidence for global warming and how do we know it's being caused by human activity?

  • An Unexpected Pandemic Consequence Frustrates Florida's Biggest City

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in Florida’s largest city wrote to officials that the smell and flies were getting bad, after six weeks of waiting for his yard waste to be picked up. Other residents sent photos of overflowing bins, stacked plastic bags and littered lawns. At one point, the fed-up neighbors of Almira Street in Jacksonville threatened to rent a truck and dump their trash on the steps of City Hall. The disruption to America’s economy created by the coronavirus pandemic has led to mass c

  • In major ocean polluter Philippines, group turns plastic waste into planks

    A group of recyclers in the Philippines is trying to ease the country's worsening plastic waste crisis by turning bottles, single-use sachets and snack food wrappers that clog rivers and spoil beaches into building materials. The Plastic Flamingo, or "The Plaf", as they are commonly known, collect the waste, shred it and then mould it into posts and planks called "eco-lumber" that can be used for fencing, decking or even to make disaster-relief shelters. Having collected over 100 tonnes of plastic waste to date, the social enterprise is doing its bit to address a local problem that has global ramifications.

  • Bicyclist kicks attacking 500-pound brown bear as it mauls him, Alaska cops say

    The man fell to the ground and kicked the bear as it ran toward him, officials said.

  • How to Attract Bluebirds to Your Yard

    Build a home that Mountain, Eastern, and Western Bluebirds will enjoy.

  • Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating 'ghost forests' that are visible from space

    Ghost forest panorama in coastal North Carolina. Emily Ury, CC BY-NDTrekking out to my research sites near North Carolina’s Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, I slog through knee-deep water on a section of trail that is completely submerged. Permanent flooding has become commonplace on this low-lying peninsula, nestled behind North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The trees growing in the water are small and stunted. Many are dead. Throughout coastal North Carolina, evidence of forest die-off is e

  • Drivers abandon vehicles on flooded I-880 in Fremont

    STORM WATCH: Several drivers abandoned their vehicles on I-880 in Fremont after flooding from one of the strongest storms to hit the Bay Area in years blocked the freeway early Monday.

  • Endangered whale population sinks close to 20-year low

    A type of whale that is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world lost nearly 10% of its population last year, a group of scientists and ocean life advocates said on Monday. The North Atlantic right whale numbered only 366 in 2019, and its population fell to 336 in 2020, the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium said. Right whales were once abundant in the waters off New England, but were decimated during the commercial whaling era due to their high concentrations of oil.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...