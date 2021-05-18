Climate change: Ban all gas boilers from 2025 to reach net-zero

Refinery29

Pre-pandemic, we spent the majority of our lives in transit (daily commutes, weekend trips, full-on international stays, what have you). No matter the length of our journeys, there was one item we relied on to help get from Point A to Point B and maybe even to Point Z: a handy-dandy carryall, tote, or suitcase designed specifically for travel. And with far-flung destinations becoming safer and more accessible, it’s totally acceptable to celebrate with a new and improved handbag companion. We’re feeling the wanderlust ourselves — so we couldn’t resist the urge to round up the best travel bags on the market.We’re scoped out only the top-rated workhorse totes, roomy weekenders, hard-case carry-ons, and utility duffels that are tried, tested, and customer-approved to withstand the wear and tear of hoofing it around town (or, in some cases, the globe). Scroll on to shop the best, highest-reviewed travel bags from every category — starting small at highly-coveted cosmetics bags and going big with extra-large hard-side rollers.Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.CALPAK Clear Cosmetics CaseThe Type: Toiletry Travel BagThe Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 72 reviewsWhat Travelers Say: "I bought the smaller version of this for everyday and weekend travel. I just received the larger size and will be using it for flying. I can fit all of my toiletries, makeup. and hair supplies. You have to buy both, and you will never need another makeup bag. They are very well constructed and easy to clean." — Mary Ann A., CALPAK ReviewerShop CALPAKCALPAK Travel Clear Cosmetics Case, $, available at CALPAK TravelWANDF Foldable Travel BagThe Type: Foldable Duffel Bag (get the full inside scoop on this viral Amazon product here)The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 5,408 ratings on AmazonWhat Travelers Say: "It was perfect! I managed to get in jeans, leggings, pajamas, three tops, underwear, toiletries/make-up, hair straighteners, a guidebook, an iPad, and a Kindle and there was still room leftover. It was so light to carry and easy too thanks to the long shoulder strap. The only negative, and it's not a big one, is that I can't refold it back into its pocket but it folds up small anyway so storing it isn't a problem. The quality is very good, it's unlined but the material is quite thick and strong and it looks much more expensive than it actually is."Shop WANDFWANDF Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Luggage Sports Gym Water Resistant Nylon, $, available at AmazonLily & Drew Nylon Travel ToteThe Type: Carry-on toteThe Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 1,270 reviews on AmazonWhat Travelers Say: "Fantastic personal item for plane travel. Great inner and outer compartments, and good capacity for everything I like to keep easily accessible while traveling, plus an emergency change of clothes in case I have to gate check and my carryon gets lost." – J. Harbour, Amazon ReviewerShop Lily & DrewLily & Drew Nylon Travel Tote, $, available at AmazonEverlane The Twill WeekenderThe Type: Medium weekenderThe Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 247 reviews at EverlaneWhat Travelers Say: "Perfect weekend bag. Purchased this bag recently and it exceeded my expectations. Build quality is apparent in every stitch and it looks like it will hold up well for years to come. It is spacious inside and has a pocket for the little items. Separate shoe storage would be nice, but it has enough space where if you needed two pairs of shoes plus all your clothes for the weekend it would fit." – Nsundar, Everlane ReviewerShop EverlaneEverlane The Weekender, $, available at EverlaneLo & Sons The Catalina DeluxeThe Type: Large weekenderThe Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 1,065 reviews at Lo & SonsWhat Travelers Say: "This bag won me over from the separate shoe compartment. It fit right under the airplane seat which was awesome! I love this bag and it's perfect for a weekend away." – Stef, Lo & Sons ReviewerShop Lo & SonsLo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Tote, $, available at Lo & SonsDagne Dover Landon CarryallThe Type: Extra-large weekenderThe Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 2,010 reviews at Dagne DoverWhat Travelers Say: "Best bag for plane travel. This is the perfect size to sit on top of your carry on suitcase. Fits under the seat even when filled to capacity. My new favorite everything bag. I look for reasons to use it." – Angelina, Dagne Dover ReviewerShop Dagne DoverDagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag, $, available at Dagne DoverBaboon Small Go-BagThe Type: Small duffelThe Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 1,465 reviews at BaboonWhat Travelers Say: "I love this bag, the straps are adjustable in more than a few ways, it's spacious, and has just the right amount of pockets. It is very obviously high quality and durable just by feeling it. Can't wait to travel with it!" – Gabrielle C., Baboon ReviewerShop BaboonBaboon Go-Bag — Small (40L), $, available at BaboonL.L.Bean Mountain Classic Cordura DuffleThe Type: Medium duffelThe Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 29 reviews at L.L.BeanWhat Travelers Say: "I ordered the large and small online since the medium was sold out. The large was much too large for what I needed and the small too small. I went to the store to get the medium in the color I wanted (black) and the size is great. It will be perfect for a weekend getaway OR a weeklong stay. The side pockets are perfect to keep shoes separate from clothing and a toiletry bag as well... I had it monogrammed. I highly recommend this bag!" —LLBeanAddict, L.L.Bean ReviewerShop L.L. BeanL.L. Bean Mountain Classic Cordura Duffle, Medium, $, available at L.L. BeanREI Co-op Roadtripper DuffelThe Type: Packable DuffelThe Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 87 reviews at REIWhat They’re Saying: “I truly cannot express how much I love this bag. I am a college student and this bag travels with me everywhere I go. It's amazing. The square design makes it super easy to pack in yet it's still easy to squish into weird spaces in your car since it's not a hard-sided suitcase. Literally, anywhere I travel this is my go-to bag.It's super easy to refold back into the pocket, there's plenty of room to fit all the material back in. I think I must have a limited edition pattern but it's really cool looking and the material is pretty tough. It's been camping and traveled in the truck bed and stood up very well.Downside: no, it is not waterproof. But there are many other similar options on the market that are waterproof for much more money, and I think this is a great product for the price. Also sometimes the removable shoulder strap comes off when you're not expecting it, so perhaps switching the open hooks on the shoulder strap with something like a carabiner closure would make it superb.” — Sydney, REI reviewerShop REIREI Co-op Roadtripper Duffel (60L), $, available at REIPatagonia Black Hole Travel PackThe Type: Backpack duffelThe Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 17 reviews on REIWhat Travelers Say: "The capacity of this bag is outstanding, I am able to fit a week's worth of groceries inside when I need to and the weight is distributed quite excellently on the straps. Durability is also outstanding. I have scraped this bag on very sharp lava flow tunnels and fallen on it while snowboarding with little to no damage to the DWR coating. I have had this bag for three years now and don't forsee a need to replace this for a very long time. Great job Patagonia" – Jacob, Patagonia ReviewerShop PatagoniaPatagonia Black Hole 25L Backpack, $, available at Back CountrySamsonite Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel BagThe Type: Wheeled duffelThe Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 2,024 reviews on AmazonWhat Travelers Say: "I was gifted a lot of clothing on a trip, and had to find the least expensive way to get the clothing home. This bag was a great answer to that problem! It is sturdy, looks good, and because it has 2 separate sections, I was able to get all of the clothing packed and home." – Amazon ReviewerShop SamsoniteSamsonite Andante 2 Drop Bottom Wheeled Rolling Duffel Bag, $, available at AmazonTPRC Smart Under-Seat Carry-On with USB Charging PortThe Type: Under-seat carry-onThe Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 936 reviews on AmazonWhat Travelers Say: "Now I use this for work because I'm a security guard and I drive to a different location every day. So, you can imagine I bring a bunch of puzzle books with me to prevent boredom and I carry two things of Lysol disinfectant for the desk I sit at, and then all the little stuff like feminine items, eye drops, hand lotion, etc. This bag is very convenient for my needs. It actually holds more than my backpack did, for a worth-it price too. Plenty of compartments, it's not that heavy even with your stuff in it and won't break your back toting it. And also, it appears to be good quality too, the zipper isn't cheaply made, etc." – Kayla, Amazon ReviewerShop TPRCTPRC Smart Under Seat Carry-On with USB Charging Port, $, available at AmazonCALPAK Astyll Carry-On LuggageThe Type: Standard carry-on roller bagThe Hype: 5 out of 5 stars and 26 reviews on CALPAKWhat Travelers Say: "This suitcase is GORGEOUS, and it's just as functional as it is fashionable! Incredibly streamlined and well-designed, yet holds a ton!" – Jessica F., CALPAK ReviewerShop CALPAKCALPAK Travel Astyll Carry-On Luggage, $, available at CALPAK TravelAway The Bigger Carry-OnThe Type: Large carry-on roller bagThe Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars and 2,956 reviews on AwayWhat Travelers Say: "I have used my bigger carry-on and everywhere bag twice. I always have my hairdryer, two large makeup, and accessory bags at least three pairs of shoes. I put all of this on the zipper side. I put gym clothes and 5-6 outfits on the other side. This is my first split hard side and this design keeps everything more organized." – Jolene M., Away ReviewerShop AwayAway The Bigger Carry-On, $, available at AwayAmerican Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable LuggageThe Type: Extra-large suitcaseThe Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 5,863 rating on AmazonWhat Travelers Say: "Fantastic suitcase. I’ve had it for over a year and used it multiple times including travel via airplane. You can’t see scratches on it, I think the pattern hides the scratches. Very easy to maneuver and very light weight. 10/10 recommend." – Chelsey, Amazon reviewerShop AMERICAN TOURISTERAmerican Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Luggage, $, available at AmazonKenneth Cole Three-piece SetThe Type: Suitcase setThe Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 972 reviews on WalmartWhat Travelers Say: "Beautiful, thick, and sturdy. The color is such a nice change from the ugly luggage we’ve had in the past. The 3 sizes are perfect. Beautiful, thick, and sturdy. The color is such a nice change from the ugly luggage we've had in the past. The 3 sizes are perfect. I actually bought the set for my mom, but I'm about to purchase it for myself as well." – Carrie Ann K., Overstock ReviewerShop Kenneth ColeKenneth Cole Three-piece Sets, $, available at Overstock