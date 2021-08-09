Climate change causes Russia sand dunes to sprout

Climate change is expected to cause an increase in desertification in semi-arid regions around the world. But in Southern Siberia, warming temperatures are increasing rainfall, allowing plants to flourish. (Aug. 9)

Recommended Stories

  • Stock prices undercount climate-change risks, and real-estate markets are way way off, paper shows

    Economists and financial professionals are at least 20 times more likely to believe that climate risk is underestimated by asset markets than overestimated, the NYU Stern School's Johannes Stroebel and Jeffrey Wurgler find.

  • Texas power demand expected to hit 2021 highs during heatwave

    The United States has been beset by several extreme weather events this year. In February, a freeze in Texas knocked out power to millions. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Dallas on Monday and Tuesday where high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) every day from Aug. 8-14, according to AccuWeather.

  • I use a fitness watch to track my calorie burn. Can I eat back the calories I burn if I'm trying to lose weight?

    Fitness trackers are can be inaccurate, overestimating calorie burn by as much as 93%, research suggests. Create a calorie deficit with diet instead.

  • TIL hiding food from bears is way harder than I thought

    I didn’t grow up in bear country. At least, not really. Black bears in my home state of Missouri faced near-extinction until the mid-2000s; now, the entire state of Missouri houses only about 800 black bears, and bear sightings are still a relative rarity for outdoorsy folk. Given these statistics, I never worried about bears on camping and hiking trips growing up. I crammed half-eaten Chewy bars into my sticky pockets, fell asleep in a haphazardly zipped tent with fingers lightly coated in Chee

  • In photos: Fires rage across the world as new report warns of escalating climate change

    As a new report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned Monday of the "unequivocal" connection between human-caused global warming and extreme weather and climate events, massive wildfires burned across the world.Why it matters: There appears to be no end in sight. Wildfires are currently devastating large swaths of the U.S., Canada, Russia, and the Mediterranean, and the wildfire season is far from over. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Dry California tourist town to guests: 'Please conserve'

    Hotels have closed their lobby bathrooms and residents have stopped watering their gardens in the foggy outpost about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of San Francisco after two years of little rain sapped many of the wells Mendocino depends on for potable water. Mendocino's water woes were compounded in recent weeks when the city of Fort Bragg a few miles to the north — its main backup water supplier — informed officials that it, too, had a significant drop in its drinking water reserves after the Noyo River recorded its lowest flows in decades.

  • Higher water levels in Lake Okeechobee may be part of new Army Corps plan

    Lake Okeechobee may be kept at higher levels for longer periods of time under a new management plan the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is refining now that a $1.8 billion upgrade of the Herbert Hoover Dike is nearly completed.

  • The $4 Million Bugatti Chiron Looks Old (On Purpose)

    All 500 Chirons have to look awesome in 50 years. That’s why there are so few screens.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • Mother loses her five children after their home catches fire

    A St. Louis, Illinois mother lived her worst nightmare on Friday when she lost all five of her children in […] The post Mother loses her five children after their home catches fire appeared first on TheGrio.

  • New Iran president calls Macron about stalled nuclear talks

    In his first phone call to a Western leader, the new president of Iran asked his French counterpart Monday to help secure Iran's “rights” in now-stalled talks to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. Ebrahim Raisi, the hard-line cleric and protégé of Iran's supreme leader who took office last week, told French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.S. and European Union must implement their commitments under the landmark 2015 deal, the official IRNA news agency reported.

  • Packers like four different players at the “Star” CB position

    The Packers are giving Chandon Sullivan, Shemar Jean-Charles, Darnell Savage and Jaire Alexander reps in the slot.

  • A failed German Covid-19 vaccine could be the answer to the global vaccine shortage

    ﻿The world needs more Covid vaccines. One solution may be found in failure: CureVac, a German company that joined the rush of firms creating inoculants in 2020 found out in June that its product is only 47% effective against the coronavirus, compared to 90% or higher in vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna. Chad Bown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, argues that governments should work to convert this supply chain to produce an effective vaccine designed by a different company.

  • South Korea in uphill battle to recover Korean War remains

    On the first day of each month, Kwak Geum-ja makes a pilgrimage to a Korean War memorial in her neighborhood to pray for her father, a South Korean soldier who died in battle when she was just a baby. Kwak is among the tens of thousands of South Koreans hoping the remains of their loved ones — soldiers who perished during the 1950-53 Korean War — will be found.

  • Blinken speaks to Saudi minister, repeats U.S. call for rights progress

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday and repeated a call for progress on human rights. A State Department statement said Blinken and the Saudi minister discussed regional security and the attack last month on the tanker Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea, which Washington blames on Iran, and other regional issues. They also discussed bolstering security cooperation, Saudi support for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and the need for immediate steps to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, it said.

  • BACK TO THE FUTURE Gets a Manga Book Adaptation in Japan

    Back to the Future is getting a reboot, but you won't see it on the big screen. The adaptation will be available in Japan as a manga. The post BACK TO THE FUTURE Gets a Manga Book Adaptation in Japan appeared first on Nerdist.

  • In Moscow, Idaho, conservative 'Christian Reconstructionists' are thriving amid evangelical turmoil

    Members of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, protest an order to either socially distance or wear a face mask in public. Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News, CC BY-SAEvangelical groups in the U.S. have for years faced dwindling numbers. And a messy cultural fight over the direction of the movement might serve to drive further defections. But while some of the largest Protestant denominations in America, such as Southern Baptists, continue to hemorrhage members, one small group of conserva

  • FEMA to make $1.2 billion available for resilience grants, direct more to disadvantaged areas

    The Biden administration is moving to direct $1.2 billion toward programs that encourage communities to build resilient infrastructure, and an additional $160 million for flood mitigation grant programs.Why it matters: Making grant money more widely available, particularly to disadvantaged communities, could help reduce damage from increasingly severe storms in the future. A landmark U.N. climate report released Monday finds that extreme weather events are rapidly becoming more frequent and seve

  • UK tried to form Nato coalition to keep troops in Afghanistan

    The UK tried to form a military coalition with Nato forces to keep troops in Afghanistan after the US announced it was withdrawing, Ben Wallace has revealed.

  • Canon’s New Camera is Rumored to be Extra Budget-Friendly

    If the rumors are true, it appears Canon is in the works of producing a $799 full-frame RF mount camera. All the recent speculation is built off a July post by Canon Rumors that says a “pretty solid source with a decent track record” claims Canon is releasing the budget-friendly camera in 2022. Full-frame cameras …