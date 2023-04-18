Climate change charity Jersey in Transition pledges action

Mr Jones said they needed to make plans to help the island reach net zero by 2050

A Jersey climate change charity has announced a "reboot" to improve the way it helps the island to tackle the crisis.

Jersey in Transition (JiT) said progress globally was a "continual disappointment".

The charity, which was established 13 years ago, said it had been "fairly dormant" in recent years, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said it needed to make plans to help the island reach net zero by 2050.

'New ideas'

In September 2022 the government of Jersey appointed its first energy and climate change minister to focus on the task.

Nigel Jones, chair of Jersey in Transition, told the BBC: "In the last few years we've been fairly dormant initially because of Covid, however the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis has been getting more and more imminent...

"So now is the time when we really need to be putting new ideas into action and coming up with further ideas for how we're going to tackle this."

He said he wanted to relaunch the charity, starting at its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

