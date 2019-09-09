Climate change is coming for your wine. What the world's wineries are doing to save grapes

ST. HELENA, Calif. — The estate house grounds at Spottswoode Winery look like a postcard from a 19th-century dream. A sprawling Victorian mansion commands a view of lush gardens, a shimmering swimming pool and 45 acres of grape-filled vines that soon will be harvested.

But a very 21st century menace is casting a shadow over this sunny scene: climate change.

Soaring temperatures, irregular rain patterns and the ever-present threat of fires is causing winery owners here and around the world to adopt aggressive strategies to safeguard their livelihoods. These tactics include experimenting with new varieties of grapes, finding new ways to maximize water use and even seeking out land in areas that formerly were too cold for vineyards.

Beth Novak Milliken, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard president and CEO, walks through the vineyards in California. More

“My parents started this winery and I’m looking at passing it down to the next generation,” says Beth Novak Milliken, 58, CEO of Spottswoode Estate Vineyard and Winery, whose Cabernet Sauvignon can fetch between $90 and $225 a bottle. "But to do that I now have to plan ahead in a way I never thought I’d have to."

Between 2012 and 2014, the winery located in Napa County north of the San Francisco Bay Area experienced around six days over 98.6 degrees during the April through October growing season. But that number rocketed to 17 days in 2015 and a record 21 in 2017 — a year when temperatures hit a desert-like 118 degrees on a few occasions.

The level of heat stresses the vines in unprecedented ways, sending temperatures inside the grapes soaring to upwards of 150 degrees, risking the collapse of the delicate ripening and maturation process that is critical to high-end wine making.

“In 2017, we saw our vineyard go into stasis, a period where chemically nothing was happening, which was unheard of,” says Aron Weinkauf, 43, Spottswoode’s wine maker and vineyard manager.

“This is not a crop you get a few shots at a year, like vegetables. It’s just one chance each year to get it right,” he adds. “That translates to very expensive farming. So we have to do everything we can to ensure the longevity of this vineyard despite the huge pressure of climate change.”

That means adopting measures that include extensively shading the vineyards, developing cover crops that can help with either drought or flooding, and planting experimental rootstocks — the foundational root that lies below the ground — that may be better suited to higher temperatures.

“People around these parts are no longer talking about climate change as an 'if' or a 'when,'” says Novak Milliken. “It’s here.”

A surface renewal instrument measures humidity in the vineyards which correlates wine water use at the Spottswoode Winery in St Helena, California. More

And it’s global. Wine makers in both hemispheres are in the process of adapting to new climate norms that already have jeopardized their harvests.

U.S. leads wine market at $70 billion

In South Africa, a severe drought in May 2018 caused a 15% drop in the grape harvest, sending prices up and wineries scrambling to find new ways to leverage technology to manage irrigation, says Wanda Augustyn of VinPro, a trade association that represents South African wine producers.

In Spain, renowned wine makers Familia Torres have begun buying land high in the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains that border France, a zone whose consistently cool temperatures once made the area inhospitable to growing grapes but which climate change has today made attractive.