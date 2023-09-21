The Climate Change Committee’s extremism is hiding in plain sight

Among the critics of Rishi Sunak’s relaxation of proposed bans on petrol cars and gas boilers none have been louder than the cardinals of the government’s Climate Change Committee (CCC). Appearing to forget the whole point of government advisers – which is, well, to advise on policy, leaving the tricky matter of policy-making to elected ministers who have to balance all kinds of competing interests – the committee’s chair, Piers Foster, told the BBC that Sunak’s announcement “is likely to take the UK further away from being able to meet its legal commitments.” Chief executive Chris Stark joined in, telling the Today programme that the committee had already warned the government it was not on track to reach its targets.

We are in the mess we are over net zero because ever since its inception the CCC has been treated with undue reverence. The whole net zero project was approved by Parliament on the back of its claim that achieving the target would cost the country no more than £1 trillion over the next three decades. How it thinks it can put a figure on it all when the battery storage that may well be critical to a green grid has yet to work at scale is puzzling. National Grid ESO has itself estimated a figure of £3 trillion for decarbonising the electricity system alone.

So many of the impractical targets and deadlines over net zero have originated with the CCC. It was behind the plans to ban gas boilers by 2035, to demand homeowners be forced to upgrade their homes to a C rating on an Energy Performance Certificate, to remove all fossil fuels from electricity generation by 2035 (even though no-one has any idea of how we can affordably balance gaps in the supply of intermittent wind and solar energy without gas). All these proposals were uncritically accepted by Boris Johnson, whose cakeist approach to climate change fooled him into thinking we can have a green transformation at zero cost – and until yesterday the CCC remained firmly in charge.

Thankfully, Sunak has finally had the guts to tackle it and its extremist, impractical and anti-democratic edicts. The Prime Minister has been ridiculed for ruling out taxes on flying and eating meat, and rules forcing us to share cars – on the grounds that neither Government nor Opposition had actually proposed these. But the CCC is very much pushing for all these policies. In its Sixth Carbon Budget, published in December 2020, it recommends policies to slash meat consumption by between 20 and 50 per cent. Instead, it suggests we eat, er, insects, which it describes as “efficient converters of their feed into edible calories and protein”.

As for road transport, the CCC pushes for “demand reduction and modal shift”, adding that this could be achieved “through shared mobility and increased home-working”. In other words, no, the drive for working from home – which has coincided with a dive in public sector productivity – did not die with covid; it was proposed by the CCC as a climate change measure.

It is good that the Prime Minister has finally pushed back against the CCC, but no-one should fool themselves into thinking that the battle is over. It remains a powerful quango which will continue in its quest to reach an arbitrary net zero target by 2050 – regardless of the financial pain its recommendations would impose on households and businesses.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.