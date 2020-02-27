Climate change could lead to global catastrophe, new report warns

WASHINGTON — Climate change activism in popular culture may be associated with woke millennials and graying hippies, but some of the most dire warnings about global warming are coming today from national security professionals.

As the Trump administration has downplayed climate change as a national priority, it has increasingly fallen to members of the military and intelligence establishment to argue to keep focus and resources on climate change. On the whole, they treat global warming not as an environmental phenomenon or a moral imperative, but, rather as a force capable of altering the nation’s security outlook.

The calculus is, as it happens, more like simple math. “They see climate change as an impediment on their ability to fight future wars,” explains Michael Klare, author of the new book “All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon’s Perspective on Climate Change.” Klare says that bases in the North and South Pacific prone to flooding, and missile interceptors in Alaska are in danger from melting permafrost, and the U.S. could be hampered in potential conflict with Russia and China. “Their capacity to wage war is being degraded by climate change.”

That much is clear in a series of dire scenarios outlined in a new report by the Center for Climate and Security, a nonpartisan Washington think tank that considers global warming from a national security perspective. It depicts a volatile world where water-hoarding warlords and border-closing nationalists upend long-established security arrangements, plunging the world into chaos. In other words, the stuff of a Hollywood “cli-fi” thriller, only playing out in real time, in real life.

Like the new book by Klare, the report places the Pentagon squarely in the global warming fight. That fight has been largely abandoned by agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Interior, where political appointees with backgrounds in the oil and gas industries have roundly rejected the scientific consensus on climate change.

The nation’s military does not have that luxury, Klare argues, not when rising sea levels — caused by melting polar ice caps — threaten the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, one of the biggest naval installations in the world. Situated in coastal Virginia, it has been devastated by flooding nine times in the last decade, according to InsideClimate News.

“They’ve started taking real hits from climate change,” Klare says. “They know this is becoming extreme.” That notion is partly reflected in the climate proposal of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of two military veterans currently running for president (the other is Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard). Buttigieg has vowed to “increase the climate planning and regional readiness budget at the Department of Defense” and to “integrate climate security and resilience” at the Pentagon “by creating a senior climate security role in the Secretary of Defense’s office responsible for managing climate security risks.”

Those risks are real, said John Conger, director of the Center for Climate and Security, as he unveiled the report in a House of Representatives office building on Capitol Hill on Monday. He pointed to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, which was pummeled by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, which found itself under water during flooding that devastated parts of the Midwest last year.

Relative to other anticipated climate change effects, however, these two incidents were relatively mild, if expensive nevertheless.

Written by a consortium that includes several retired flag officers, the report warns of a “catastrophic security future” unless carbon emissions are quickly, and radically curbed. The authors are unsparing in their warnings: “If we collectively turn our backs on these threats,” they write, “we stand on the precipice of some of the greatest, multidimensional security threats the world has ever seen.”