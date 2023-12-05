Climate change and COVID have something in common. They both require changes in our behavior

Many people lived more eco-minded lives during the pandemic. All of a sudden, we had to rethink commuting to the office. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, once people had a taste for working from home, it stuck. “The impetus for working from home has shifted considerably since 2020. Today, more workers say they are doing this by choice rather than necessity,” the center wrote. “Among those who have a workplace outside of their home, 61% now say they are choosing not to go into their workplace, while 38% say they’re working from home because their workplace is closed or unavailable to them.”

My wife and I could both work from home now, so we went from owning two cars to one electric car powered by rooftop solar.

There were other lessons learned and behaviors adopted from COVID too. We savored the joy of eating outside — either at a restaurant or in our backyards. We gathered with friends and huddled around our portable heaters in the cold. Our family ended up letting our gym membership lapse and we created a mini home gym in our house (also less time on the road) and my wife took up jogging in the morning to reduce her stress levels and get out of the house more. There were things that we just assumed we needed to do that we ended up reevaluating out of necessity. For instance, my daughter started giving me haircuts instead of me driving to the barber every few weeks. And our pets were happy to have us home… very happy.

Behaviors are difficult to change. To best deal with the climate crises we are in now will take reevaluating and changing our behaviors. Perhaps it is good that through our time with COVID, we now can very clearly see that in dire situations we can change our behavior for the better. The trick is to learn from the odd times we have just been through and make the best choices we can.

Stuart Ungar has over 30 years of nonprofit experience, spending the last decade focusing on the environment and sustainability. He is the executive director of the Louisville Sustainability Council, has a podcast called “Stu’s EV Universe,” and is one of the co-founders of Evolve KY, Kentucky’s electric vehicle group.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: COVID lessons can help us change behavior to also fight climate crisis