Climate change: Dragonflies spread north in warming world

Helen Briggs - BBC Environment correspondent
·2 min read

Dragonflies are moving northwards across Britain and Ireland as temperatures rise.

More than 40% of species have increased their distribution since 1970, while only about 10% have declined, according to a new report.

Experts from the British Dragonfly Society say it's an indicator of the effects of climate change.

There is concern over the loss of populations of insects due to factors such as pollution and habitat loss.

Conservation officer Eleanor Colver said while their data can determine where dragonflies are, it cannot determine exactly how many there are - and whether numbers have increased overall.

"Factors such as the use of pesticides (reducing their flying insect prey), water pollution and habitat loss continue to threaten the health of dragonfly populations within species' existing ranges," she said.

The report, State of Dragonflies 2021, incorporates 1.4 million records from 17,000 recorders gathered from 1970 onwards.

It assesses the fortunes of 46 species of dragonflies and their close relative - the damselflies - across Britain and Ireland.

Since 1995, several species have reached Britain from southern Europe for the first time - and at least two more have reappeared after long absences.

Species expanding their range include the emperor dragonfly, migrant hawker, ruddy darter, black-tailed skimmer and small red-eyed damselfly.

In contrast, some upland and northern dragonflies are in retreat, including the common hawker and black darter, perhaps because of the loss of peatbogs or extreme droughts.

"The increase in many species, if not all, we can put down to a combination of climate warming and more or better wetland habitats such as an increase in the number of ponds, lakes, gravel-pits and reservoirs in recent decades," said Dave Smallshire, co-editor of the report.

But people should not get the message that all is "tickety-boo with dragonflies", he added.

"The overwhelming message is that global climate change - and in the case of Britain and Ireland - significant climate warming is likely to have had an over-riding effect on many of these changes," he said.

Dragonflies are fast-flying, four-winged insects with long bodies and large eyes. They were some of the first winged insects to evolve, some 300 million years ago.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the decline of some populations of insects.

One scientific review of insect numbers in 2019 pointed to 40% of species undergoing "dramatic rates of decline" around the world.

The study said bees, ants and beetles were disappearing eight times faster than mammals, birds or reptiles, while other species, such as houseflies and cockroaches, were likely to boom.

Follow Helen on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two lion cubs unexpectedly born in French zoo

    On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.

  • Watch: Yellowstone wolf bites grizzly bear in the butt

    A Yellowstone National Park tourist on Saturday captured video footage showing a wolf repeatedly biting a grizzly bear in the rear.

  • How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

    Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi

  • Bridge Fire morning update: Sept. 6, 2021

    Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.

  • Shark tourism grows on Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

    Michael Simard crouches low and points a finger in the direction of the roughly 10-foot (3-meter) predator cruising in the glassy water below. The 48-year-old construction foreman from Cambridge, Massachusetts, glances back at his partner, Penny Antonoglou, who dutifully pulls out her smartphone while he holds the pose. “It’s awe-inspiring, really,” Simard said after the tour, where they spotted at least six great whites.

  • Fierce Hurricane Larry churning across the Atlantic, could be even stronger than Ida. East Coast could face 'life-threatening' surf.

    While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'

  • Some fire-weary Tahoe residents return home to find bears

    Officials said they have received 15 calls of marauding bears over the last week.

  • Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

    Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

  • Climate change pushes New Zealand to warmest recorded winter

    The southern winter that just ended in New Zealand was the warmest ever recorded, and scientists say that climate change is driving temperatures ever higher. For the three months through August, the average temperature was 9.8 Celsius (50 Fahrenheit), according to New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research. Nava Fedaeff, a meteorologist at the institute, said that on top of a background of global warming, this year there were more warm winds than usual from the north and warmer sea temperatures.

  • Europe’s Pigs and Chickens Can Now Be Fed Bugs

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers can now feed bugs to their chickens and pigs in a major boost to the nascent insects industry that’s emerging as a more sustainable source of protein. The European Union’s authorization of insect protein in poultry and pig feed comes into effect this week, adding to several measures that have broadened the presence of insects on the European market. The fish industry already relies on insect feed, while the 27-nation bloc permits mealworms to be sold for human con

  • New U.N. climate-change report didn’t merit those overheated headlines | Opinion

    The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently published the first major installment of its Sixth Assessment Report. It’s a big deal, but it’s not the last word in climate science.

  • COVID Isn’t the Only Reason Travel Will Never Be the Same

    Winston RossTucked into a dramatic cape on the central Oregon coast, the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast has for a quarter-century lured travelers to a setting rich with history and a nourishing eight-course meal each morning. Of late, the lighthouse has become a beacon away from a burning West.At a mid-July gathering at the breakfast table, strangers from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Texas, Missouri and Seattle dined on fresh-baked bagels and salmon lox, masticating on a smoky new world. Th

  • Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

    A strong typhoon on Tuesday slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces. Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province, before hitting the nearby Samar province early Tuesday, the state weather service said. As of Tuesday morning, the eye of the typhoon was in the vicinity of Masbate province’s Dimasalang town.

  • ‘No point in anything else’: Gen Z members flock to climate careers

    Colleges offer support as young people aim to devote their lives to battling the crisis Hundreds of protesters march to the White House calling for climate action, including a Civilian Climate Corps. Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock California is facing a drought so devastating, some publications call it “biblical”. Colorado now has “fire years” instead of “fire seasons”. Miami, which sees more dramatic hurricanes each year, is contemplating building a huge seawall in one of the city’

  • Hermit crabs gather for ‘house swap’ party, Texas video shows, and it looks stressful

    “The real estate market is hot,” wildlife officials said.

  • Hurricane Larry threatens U.S., Canada with large, dangerous swells

    The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry. It has the potential to trek south of Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane or intense post-tropical storm.

  • A surfer has died after suffering catastrophic injuries in a shark attack

    Many locals were said to be in the water when a shark attacked the man in the state of New South Wales on Sunday.

  • Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida rescued by workers in Louisiana bayou

    A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.

  • Evacuations Ordered in San Diego County as Aruba Fire Grows

    Evacuations were ordered near the community of Rainbow in California’s San Diego County on September 5 after a wildfire broke out in the afternoon.The Aruba Fire was approximately 100 acres in size an hour after it was first reported by firefighting authorities.Timelapse footage from an ALERTWildfire camera on Boucher Hill, San Diego County, shows plumes of smoke billowing from the fire on Sunday. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful

  • Evacuation orders are lifted in South Lake Tahoe as crews keep Caldor fire reined in

    Thousands of firefighters made steady progress battling the Caldor and Dixie fires, which stretch across swaths of Northern California.