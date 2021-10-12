Climate change: England must 'adapt or die,' agency warns

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — England will be hit hard by floods like those that devastated Germany this summer if the country does not improve its defense against more extreme weather brought by climate change, a governmental agency said Wednesday.

In a report, the Environment Agency warned of hotter, drier summers, more and worse flooding, rising sea levels and greater demand on water supplies due to global warming.

It predicted that even with a rise of 2 degrees Celsius in global average temperature -- below the level of warming that has been projected -- England’s winter rainfall will increase 6%, but summer rainfall will be down 15% by the 2050s.

The report also warned that London’s sea level is expected to rise by between 23 centimeters and 29 centimeters (9 to 11 inches) by the 2050s, and around 45 centimeters by the 2080s.

Emma Howard Boyd, the agency’s chair, said that “significant climate impacts are inevitable” and it is a case of “adapt or die.”

“We can successfully tackle the climate emergency if we do the right things, but we are running out of time to implement effective adaptation measures,” she said.

“Adaptation action needs to be integral to government, businesses and communities too and people will soon question why it isn’t — especially when it is much cheaper to invest early in climate resilience than to live with the costs of inaction," she added.

The U.K. is hosting the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next month, and officials are set to highlight the importance of helping communities adapt to climate change. But Howard Boyd said the issue is still in danger of being neglected.

The warnings come in the Environment Agency’s third adaptation report, which was submitted to the government under the Climate Change Act.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pay up: UN climate summit leader says funding key to success

    The British official who will preside over an upcoming U.N. climate summit said Tuesday that he's losing sleep over how to get long-promised funding for poorer nations to switch to cleaner energy and cope with the worst impacts of climate change. Alok Sharma, president of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, used a speech in Paris to jolt richer nations into action in the last weeks before the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 event in Glasgow, Scotland. Sharma said that securing the previously promised annual package of climate change funding for poorer nations “is vital to the success of the summit.”

  • India's biggest port operator to shun cargo from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran

    India's largest port operator has said it will not handle cargo from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan from next month following the seizure of almost three tonnes of heroin.

  • Texas man threatens to shoot doctor over ‘wonder drug’ — COVID vaccines, feds say

    “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t.”

  • Boeing tells workers they must get COVID-19 vaccine

    The Boeing Co. has told employees they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired. The Seattle Times reports the deadline for workers at the aerospace giant is Dec. 8. “Compliance with these requirements is a condition of employment,” states a Boeing internal presentation from Tuesday viewed by the newspaper.

  • Rebuffing Texas governor, American Airlines, Southwest stand by vaccine mandate

    Rebuffing the Texas governor, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday they would comply with U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline. The two Texas-based carriers said the federal mandate superseded an order by Republican Governor Greg Abbott barring COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers. Southwest said it "would be expected to comply with the President's Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor."

  • Climate activists call for investigation of Bolsonaro

    A group of climate lawyers called Tuesday for the International Criminal Court to launch an investigation into Brazil's president for possible crimes against humanity over his administration's Amazon policies. The AllRise group filed a dossier with the global court alleging that Jair Bolsonaro's administration is responsible for a “widespread attack on the Amazon, its dependants and its defenders" that affects the global population. The call comes less than three weeks before the United Nations' 26th Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as the COP26, starts on Oct. 31 in Glasgow.

  • Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case

    A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' decision to exclude the group's writers from press briefings, which lower courts have said is legal. The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access. A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on Evers without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

  • Matt Amodio finally dethroned as 'Jeopardy!' champion after 38 victories

    Matt Amodio's "Jeopardy!" reign has come to an end. The champion fell to third place Monday, behind competitors Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens.

  • Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

    Like many Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Dona Sue Bissey has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media. Bissey, 53, pleaded guilty in July to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months' imprisonment. Prosecutors have argued that a rioter's statements, in person or on social media, should be considered when fashioning an appropriate sentence.

  • Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated or test weekly for the coronavirus. Several major companies, including Texas-based American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, have said they would abide by the federal mandate.

  • Exclusive-Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say

    Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture a senior Islamic State leader who had been hiding out in northwestern Syria, three security sources said on Tuesday, in an operation that points to closer cooperation against remnants of the jihadist group. Iraq announced on Monday that its security forces had captured Sami Jasim, an Iraqi national, in what it described as "a special operation outside the borders". Jasim is one of the most senior Islamic State leaders to be taken alive.

  • An elk had a car tire stuck around its neck for over 2 years. It's finally free.

    Saturday, wildlife officers tranquilized the elk, sawed off its antlers and removed the tire that had been around its neck for half of its life.

  • Can’t imagine rising seas destroying the Santa Monica Pier or St. Petersburg’s Hermitage? This photo and video gallery will take you there

    A digital library of 1000+ photos, videos and maps from Climate Central imagines landmarks and population centers lost to unchecked climate change and ocean warming.

  • Elk roaming Colorado with tire around neck for 2 years freed

    Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.

  • Gas stoves and water heaters face a climate change reckoning

    President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to help Americans ditch gas appliances and heaters in favor of electric ones.

  • ‘Big old bull shark’ spotted prowling for prey in two feet of water, Texas video shows

    “That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”

  • U.S. Coal Use Is Rebounding Under Biden Like It Never Did With Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for

  • A Staple in Automotive Accessories Could Become Essential During Natural Disasters

    Image by Adrian Malec from Pixabay From earthquakes to hurricanes, volcano eruptions and international wildfires, flooding and freezing — natural disasters seem to be becoming more frequent and devastating. Some scientists point to climate change as a primary factor. Others point to natural cycles the Earth goes through all happening at once. And at the end of the day, it all affects how we’re living around the globe. The Sad Truth of Natural Disasters and the Reliance on Power In 2004, 4 major

  • Florida city has too many stray cats, officials say. Here’s how they plan to fix the problem

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It started with one defenseless kitten wandering in a circle by itself on Lake Ida road. “I pulled over and picked her up,” said Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale. “She was so tiny, she needed to be fed formula. Once I brought her home and she stayed.” She took in another stray the next year, but one commissioner can rescue only so many stray cats when thousands ...

  • Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets

    Researchers say eggshell fragments dating back 18,000 years show humans once domesticated cassowaries, "the world's most dangerous bird." The post Prehistoric Humans Kept World’s Most Dangerous Bird as Pets appeared first on Nerdist.