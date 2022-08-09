Climate change is "eroding a way of life" for Fiji's fisherwomen

Li Cohen
·3 min read

A group of women in Fiji spend long hours trekking out to sea to gather an edible seaweed that, for years, has served as a vital part of the island nation's diet, culture and income. But now, the seaweed is becoming significantly more difficult to find, putting the livelihoods of many at risk.

Nama, also called sea grapes, is a form of seaweed known for its pearl-like structures. According to Nama Fiji, a cosmetic company that uses the sea plants, nama has high concentrations of vitamins and minerals. It's a part of Fijians' daily diet and is usually served soaked in coconut milk, Reuters reports.

Climate change eroding independence of Zanzibar's women seaweed farmers

But rising global temperatures and increased storm frequency have started to impact the island's supply of nama. Fijian fisherwomen told Reuters that they now spend more time looking for the seaweed and are reaping far less of a reward.

"We are struggling," Sera Baleisasa said. "...It takes two to three hours to fill up a bag. Before it took one to one-and-a-half hour."

Karen Vusisa, 52, told Reuters she's now only able to collect about half as much nama as she once was, and spends far more time searching for it. Before, she used to be able to fill up a 44-pound potato bag with the seaweed. Now, she can only fill a 22-pound bag, a significant cut to her income.

/ Credit: Reuters
/ Credit: Reuters

One local woman, Miliakere Digole, told Reuters she buys nama directly from the fisherwomen before she travels several hours to sell it at a market in Fiji's capital. A 22-pound bag from the fisherwomen tends to go for about $9.13. When the women were able to gather larger bags that were about 55 pounds, they would sell for about $18.25. On average, Digole now makes a little over $40 over the course of three to four days reselling a full 55-pound bag of nama. For a 22-pound bag, she makes a little over $27.

Marine biologist Alani Tuivucilevu, who is also a coordinator for the group Women in Fisheries, called the situation sad.

"This has been their way of life. So, depletion of nama supply means, really, eroding of a way of life," she told Reuters. "...It's not only an erosion of certain species. It's also the erosion of a certain culture. Not only the Fijian culture, but the Pacific culture in general."

Tuivucilevu said the more frequent tropical cyclones mean that there's "less and less time for these nama supplies to restock."

And the storms impact more than just food and income. Tuivucilevu noted that when there's a cyclone, women are forced to stay at home, where many face domestic violence. In 2021, the Fiji Women's Crisis Centre reported more than 6,800 cases of domestic violence. Earlier this year, the center's coordinator, Shamima Ali, told The Fiji Sun that about 64% of the nation's women have experienced intimate relationship violence.

"It's a long chain of effects," Tuivucilevu told Reuters.

Baleisasa urged major countries to consider the world's island nations when they come up with their plans to tackle the climate crisis. Last year, the United Nations' sobering climate change report warned that the world's island nations are "on the edge of extinction."

To prevent significant sea level rise and even more intense cyclones, on top of other climate change impacts, the report warned that the world must reach net zero carbon dioxide emissions and reduce other greenhouse gases as soon as possible.

Tuivucilevu said that while adaptation has always been a "driving theme" for nations in the Pacific, it cannot continue.

"We cannot keep adapting," she said. "The main emitters need to recognize that the effects is not on them, that we are facing the brunt. ... Their actions, we face the consequences."

Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt

Impact of FBI search on a potential Trump 2024 presidential bid

Latest on FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in classified records probe

Recommended Stories

  • How not to solve the climate change problem

    This direct air capture plant in Iceland was designed to capture 4,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Climeworks 2021 via AP PhotosWhen politicians talk about reaching “net zero” emissions, they’re often counting on trees or technology that can pull carbon dioxide out of the air. What they don’t mention is just how much these proposals or geoengineering would cost to allow the world to continue burning fossil fuels. There are many proposals for removing carbon dioxide, but most make dif

  • Landmark US climate bill will do more harm than good, groups say

    Bill makes concessions to the fossil fuel industry as frontline community groups call on Biden to declare climate emergency

  • Air-conditioner use will jump 280% in the next decades. How can we keep cool without making climate change worse?

    There are appliances ready for the market that use compounds less risky for global warming, and carbon markets could push manufacturers to make more.

  • Climate Change Is Supercharging Most Infectious Diseases, New Study Finds

    “I have to tell you that as this database started to grow, I started to get scared, man,” the lead author said.

  • 'I can't do it again': Can Appalachia blunt the devastating impacts of more flooding, climate change?

    Appalachia faces a harsh reality and urgent climate questions after historic flooding in eastern Kentucky killed at least 37 people.

  • Lawmakers in India pass energy conservation bill

    India took another step toward meeting its climate goals Tuesday when lawmakers in parliament’s lower house approved legislation that would require greater use of renewable energy and force industrial polluters to pay a price for the carbon they emit. It also grants clean energy users carbon-saving certificates that can be sold or traded and lays out a new energy efficiency standard in homes, which account for 24% of India’s electricity use. There are also penalties for corporations who aren't using an adequate amount of renewable energy sources to power their operations.

  • Fiji's fisherwomen bear the brunt of climate change

    STORY: Climate change is wiping out this unique species of seaweed, and the livelihoods of the fisherwomen in Fiji who survive on it."We are struggling to find, some spot for a lot of nama. If it’s a good spot, we stop there."Sera Baleisasa has relied on nama, often known elsewhere as sea grapes, for ten years.She dives deep into the waters to pluck this seaweed from the ocean floor... and earn a living.But as the oceans get warmer, sea grapes are slowly disappearing -- and fisherwomen like Sera see their livelihoods drying up.Fisherwoman Karen Vusisa says she used to collect a 44-pound sack of nama in a day's harvest.Now, she considers herself lucky to find even half of that."It’s saddening, really, it's saddening, because this has been their way of life."Alani Tuivucilevu is a marine biologist who advocates for Fiji's fisherwomen.She says nama, usually served soaked in coconut milk and added to salads, is an essential part of Fiji's daily diet -- and their culture."Depletion of nama supply means, really, eroding of a way of life and to a certain degree, of culture and traditions. And it does not only, I’m sure it does not only translate to the nama species. For the Fijian culture in general, there’s a lot more species that would be dying out elsewhere because of the effect of climate change."Nama is especially sensitive to heat, making it vulnerable in turn to global warming.Warmer oceans have also led to more frequent and destructive cyclones, which have swept away entire marine habitats -- and the nama with it.It all forces Fiji's fisherwomen further and further out to sea in search of their sole source of income -- taking more and more time away from their families.Tuivucilevu says the financial burden may soon become too much for them to bear -- and that the world's biggest polluters must begin to take responsibility."Adaptation has always been a driving theme for the Pacific Islands. But we cannot keep on adapting, we cannot keep adapting. The main emitters need to recognise that the effects is not on them, that we are facing the brunt. So, basically what they need to realise that their actions, we face the consequences."

  • Climate hazards are turning 218 diseases into bigger threats

    New research found that more than half of infectious diseases known to impact humans were aggravated by climate hazards like floods and heat.

  • The US-China Rift Moves Climate Politics Into an Era of Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- This month's biggest climate milestones happened over one weekend. On Sunday, the US Senate approved hundreds of billions of dollars in climate and clean-energy spending. Just two days before, climate cooperation between the US and China — the world’s largest economies and emitters — came to an abrupt halt.How these two turning points shake out will determine the fate of global climate goals.The end of climate cooperation between Beijing and Washington came Friday when, in respons

  • 5 ways the new Inflation Reduction act bill will fight climate change

    More clean energy, less dirty energy, new punishments for methane leaks and billions of dollars for communities most in need of climate-related help — those

  • As Inflation Reduction Act moves through Congress, Americans weigh in on importance of climate initiatives

    Americans at the Wisconsin State Fair weighed in on the importance of climate change initiatives included in the Inflation Reduction Act as heads to the House.

  • South Korea hit with deadly flooding as climate change makes extreme rainfall events more frequent

    At least eight people were killed Monday after a record 15 inches of rain was unleashed on Seoul, South Korea, in less than 24 hours in the latest evidence of how climate change has made extreme weather events more common.

  • 'A long time coming': Al Gore, other climate activists celebrate Senate passage of IRA

    When the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) late Sunday afternoon, it was the first time the body had ever passed any significant measures to address climate change.

  • Worsening of infectious diseases connected to climate change, weather

    Climate hazards, such as flooding, heat waves and drought have worsened more than half of the hundreds of known infectious […] The post Worsening of infectious diseases connected to climate change, weather appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

    After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. Advocates feared that last month's breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center's China Environment Forum in Washington.

  • Climate change-related weather hazards linked to nearly 60% of human diseases

    More than half the known human diseases can be made worse by climate change-related weather disasters

  • Senate Passes Groundbreaking Health, Tax and Climate Bill That Proves What Congress Is Capable Of

    The Inflation Reduction Act provides $430 billion to fight climate change and enhance health care coverage, while earmarking hundreds of billions of dollars to reduce the deficit

  • Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan

    Over the last year, President Joe Biden watched pieces of his domestic agenda get thrown overboard in an effort to keep it afloat. The legislation approved by the Senate over the weekend includes nearly $400 billion for clean energy initiatives, the country's largest-ever investment in fighting global warming. The measure, which includes other provisions on taxes and prescription drugs, is expected to be passed by the House on Friday before going to Biden's desk for his signature.

  • Here’s what the Inflation Reduction Act will do to combat climate change

    The Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend will pursue an extremely wide and varied array of strategies intended to combat climate change.

  • Factbox-U.S. climate deal has money for EVs, clean energy and even Big Oil

    The bill would divert nearly $370 billion to climate and energy security measures, aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions around 40% by 2030 and curbing consumer energy costs at the same time. Much of the spending would go to new or expanded tax credits to promote clean energy generation, electrification, energy efficiency and wider adoption of electric vehicles. The agreement represents a compromise from the initial sweeping legislative ambitions by President Joe Biden's administration for combating climate change, though the legislation was praised by environmental advocates as a crucial step forward.