Climate change forcing migrants to head north toward the U.S. in search of safety

In Central America, whole communities were wiped out by hurricanes that were strengthened by human-caused climate change in the 2020 season. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke to migrants heading north in search of safety. Then Kayly Ober, a senior advocate at Refugees International, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about climate-driven migration happening across the globe.

Video Transcript

LANA ZAK: Climate change is making extreme weather events more common. In 2020, we saw fires burn millions of acres in the West Coast. It was also the most active hurricane season. And in Central America, we're seeing how these storms can lead to risky decisions. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli explains.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Hurricane Eta slammed into Central America in November with winds of 140 miles per hour. Then, just two weeks later, an even stronger hurricane, Iota, made landfall, just 15 miles away with catastrophic winds topping 155 miles per hour. These were the two most ferocious storms in the record shattering 2020 hurricane season, fueled partly by natural cycles but magnified by human caused climate change. Angel Munoz is a Climate Scientist at Columbia University, specializing in Central American climate. He says the areas that were hit were already dealing with chronic poverty and crime.

ANGEL MUNOZ: These people are already struggling even without any hurricane or drought. They are really struggling to survive.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Together the two hurricanes impacted 6 million people and displaced nearly 600,000 in Honduras, Nicaragua, and Guatemala, many of whom are still living in shelters today.

ANGEL MUNOZ: The hurricane impacted 80% of the total agricultural sector in the country. So you have people that have enough food, no job, no way to survive. So they are forced to migrate in order to offer something better to their families.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Over the past few weeks, thousands did, in fact, decide to leave, putting their lives on the line in search of opportunity. In mid-January, our camera crew located a caravan with hundreds of refugees leaving Honduras, heading in to Guatemala.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JEFF BERARDELLI: For many of these Honduran refugees, it ended shortly after it began in a violent clash when Guatemalan authorities broke up the caravan at the border. But these migrations may be a sign of what's to come. While hurricanes in the Western Caribbean are common during the fall, these two hurricanes were abnormally strong, especially for that late in the season. That's because since the 1980s, water temperatures in the Caribbean have been steadily warming due to climate change, surpassing thresholds more often making it easier for run of the mill hurricanes to morph into monsters like Eta and Iota.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JEFF BERARDELLI: Meet [INAUDIBLE] Peralta, a father of three. Massive floods caused the grounds to collapse under parts of his town, La Lima, Honduras. His house was damaged beyond repair. He and his family, along with 700 other people, now live in makeshift sheds in cramped quarters on the edge of town.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JEFF BERARDELLI: With no government assistance, and no hope of employment, Peralta faces the agonizing decision to leave his wife and kids behind.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

MICHAEL CHERTOFF: If people really fear their lives are in jeopardy, there's nothing that will deter them from fleeing to safety.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Michael Chertoff is the former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush. We spoke with him in October, right before the presidential election.

So what do you view as the biggest national security risks from climate change?

MICHAEL CHERTOFF: I think simply a massive dislocation of people's ability to live in certain areas, coupled with an economic downturn will cause an enormous amount of disruption.

JEFF BERARDELLI: But there are signs that the new administration wants to help. President Biden has ordered a government study on climate change's impact on migration, including options for protection and refugee resettlement. Meanwhile, back in Honduras, Peralta is getting ready to say goodbye to his family. He's planning to leave in April, and he hopes to make it to California to find work in gardening or construction. I asked him if he's concerned about the dangers he may face trying to get to the US.

- [SPEAKING SPANISH]

JEFF BERARDELLI: Peralta told us all he can do is put his faith in God. Jeff Berardelli, CBS News.

LANA ZAK: For more on this subject, let's bring in Kayly Ober, she's a Senior Advocate and Program Manager for the Climate Displacement Program at Refugees International. Thank you for joining us, Kayly. Let's talk about the legal definition of refugee because that's really critical when it comes to climate displacement and migration. Explain.

KAYLY OBER: Sure. The 1951 Refugee Convention that exists, that is an international instrument that is legally binding and the US is a signatory to, defines refugee very narrowly as someone who's fleeing across borders based on a well-founded fear of persecution, based on race, or ethnicity, religion things like that. Nowhere within this definition does it say climate change, or even environmental disaster. And so there's very limited standing or ability for people who are fleeing the face of climate related disaster to apply for the status of refugee.

Now in the case of the people that you're showing coming northward from these hurricane ravaged areas, you know this is a combination of factors. It's not just due to climate change. And so those other factors might play a role into how the US government and others would designate refugee status to these people.

LANA ZAK: So, Kayly, given that and given your role at Refugees International, what are you hoping to see from the Biden administration?

KAYLY OBER: Well first I think we must applaud the Biden administration for even acknowledging climate change as a driver of migration and requesting a report on this issue. It's the first time that an administration has taken such a stance, and it's a bold one, and we must applaud that. The hope is that this report will turn into something actionable that will be policy oriented, that will be humane, and just, and fair. And in particular, this request report includes a section on protection and resettlement. And that's the key issue that we need to figure out here.

LANA ZAK: So I guess I'll go ahead and ask the question more directly then, at Refugees International, are you hoping that the definition of refugees would be expanded to include people who are being displaced by natural disasters?

KAYLY OBER: Refugees International is not advocating for the definition of refugee to change. But we are saying that climate change is playing a role in driving people to migrate and we have to be realistic about that. And the US has a historical role to play in carbon emissions that has a part to play in that. And so there's a lot more responsibility here, and there's a practical responsibility here for the United States to lead on this issue and offer refugee like status to people who might be displaced by climate change, but not change the definition of refugee.

LANA ZAK: All right. Well as we saw in Jeff's piece, people are being displaced as hurricanes become more intense due to climate change, as well as other environmental disasters. What other places around the globe may see forced migration due to ongoing climate change?

KAYLY OBER: That's a great question. I think we've already seen, especially in the past couple of years, the number of climate related events really ramp up in intensity and frequency all across the world. We can see this very starkly in places like Mozambique, where just in 2019, a one, two hit of cyclones, Kenneth and Idai occurred, the first time in recorded history in southern Africa. And now this year, the same thing occurring once more.

We can see this happening also in Fiji, where we reported in 2020 that cyclone Harold was the first of its kind and it collided with COVID-19 in a really devastating way in the Pacific Islands. And here they were again late last year, again dealing with another cyclone. So you'll see this repeated and recurring events all over the world. And it's just a trend line that it's increasing in frequency and intensity and it's quite worrying.

LANA ZAK: All right. Kayly Ober, thank you.

KAYLY OBER: Thank you.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • White House gambling Republican resistance to COVID relief package will prove costly for GOP

    A new memo emphasizes that President Biden’s White House thinks his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is good politics as well as good policy, potentially hurting its GOP rivals while helping Americans suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Donald Trump admits he misses being president and hints at 2024 White House run

    Donald Trump teased a potential a second run for office and admitted he misses being president as he broke his silence in a blitz of right-wing cable news interviews on Wednesday night. The former US president continued to repeat false claims that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, telling Fox News: "I think we won substantially". Mr Trump emerged from his public hiatus to comment on the passing of the veteran conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, whom he called a "legend" of American radio. The interviews were the first Mr Trump has given since leaving the White House. Mr Trump said that that he had "really wanted to be somewhat quiet" since leaving Washington on January 20, unable to communicate with his large online following since being banned from Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol. "We don't want to go back to Twitter," Mr Trump told the conservative outlet Newsmax, adding: "I understand it's become very boring and millions are leaving." Mr Trump said his team was still exploring its options for returning to social media and "negotiating with a number of people," but suggested he may build his own platform to communicate with his supporters. "We're looking at a lot of different things," he said.

  • Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects the accusations of slandering the veteran who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

  • Cuomo spokesperson denies threatening lawmaker — but admits he has threatened others

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) seemingly turned on his own party in an attempt to rally support amid his nursing home scandal. Reports indicated last week that top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa privately told state lawmakers the Cuomo administration had hidden its real nursing home COVID-19 death count from the federal government. The story has since brought on harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle — and Cuomo has been personally threatening lawmakers in an attempt to get them to discredit the account, at least four Democrats tell CNN. Queens Assemblymember Ron Kim (D) told CNN that Cuomo called him last week while he was at home to "threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said." Cuomo specifically told Kim that "I hadn't seen his wrath and that he can destroy me," Kim recalled, saying the governor tried to "humiliate me" by questioning his credibility as a lawyer. Kim's wife said she heard parts of the call. Kim added that Cuomo tried to call him again throughout the weekend, but Kim did not pick up and has since hired a lawyer. Cuomo reportedly went after more lawmakers as well. Three other Democratic lawmakers, who stayed anonymous due to fear of retribution, also said "they were aware of outreach from the governor in which he clearly suggested or explicitly threatened political retaliation if they did not stand by him," CNN reports. At first, Cuomo's office didn't respond to dispute or deny Kim's allegation. Then, in a statement sent Wednesday evening, Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi told CNN that "Kim's assertion that the governor said he would 'destroy him' is false." But in a separate statement, Cuomo communications director Peter Ajemian did not deny that the governor threatened the other lawmakers. Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingRush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guideThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump launches right wing cable media blitz but says it’s ‘too early’ to talk 2024

    President Trump made the right wing cable news rounds on Wednesday night with appearances on three different television networks: Newsmax, One America News, and Fox News. He began on Newsmax where host Greg Kelly repeatedly pressed Trump on whether he might run for president again in 2024.

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas a ‘failed state’ as 23 left dead from winter storm

    ‘It has everything to do with those in positions of public trust who have failed us,’ Mr O’Rourke says while attacking Republican leadership

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

    Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he's apparently fine with temporarily ridding Texas of energy altogether. As the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state's ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas' energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday. Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas' renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration's focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas' power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the federal government subsidizes them. "Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry said. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically." More than 4 million households and energy customers in Texas first lost power on Sunday, and 2.5 million remain out as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain near freezing. Several people have died because of the weather, with some people reportedly suffering carbon monoxide poisoning as they turned on ovens or sat in cars to keep warm. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingRush Limbaugh's estate: An insider's guideThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Chimpanzee and Monkeys die in Texas after sanctuary loses power during Winter Storm Uri

    ‘I never, ever thought my office would turn into a morgue, but it has,’ says executive director of Primarily Primates

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.