Climate change forcing migrants to head north toward the U.S. in search of safety

In Central America, whole communities were wiped out by hurricanes that were strengthened by human-caused climate change in the 2020 season. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke to migrants heading north in search of safety. Then Kayly Ober, a senior advocate at Refugees International, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to talk about climate-driven migration happening across the globe.

LANA ZAK: Climate change is making extreme weather events more common. In 2020, we saw fires burn millions of acres in the West Coast. It was also the most active hurricane season. And in Central America, we're seeing how these storms can lead to risky decisions. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli explains.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Hurricane Eta slammed into Central America in November with winds of 140 miles per hour. Then, just two weeks later, an even stronger hurricane, Iota, made landfall, just 15 miles away with catastrophic winds topping 155 miles per hour. These were the two most ferocious storms in the record shattering 2020 hurricane season, fueled partly by natural cycles but magnified by human caused climate change. Angel Munoz is a Climate Scientist at Columbia University, specializing in Central American climate. He says the areas that were hit were already dealing with chronic poverty and crime.

ANGEL MUNOZ: These people are already struggling even without any hurricane or drought. They are really struggling to survive.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Together the two hurricanes impacted 6 million people and displaced nearly 600,000 in Honduras, Nicaragua, and Guatemala, many of whom are still living in shelters today.

ANGEL MUNOZ: The hurricane impacted 80% of the total agricultural sector in the country. So you have people that have enough food, no job, no way to survive. So they are forced to migrate in order to offer something better to their families.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Over the past few weeks, thousands did, in fact, decide to leave, putting their lives on the line in search of opportunity. In mid-January, our camera crew located a caravan with hundreds of refugees leaving Honduras, heading in to Guatemala.

JEFF BERARDELLI: For many of these Honduran refugees, it ended shortly after it began in a violent clash when Guatemalan authorities broke up the caravan at the border. But these migrations may be a sign of what's to come. While hurricanes in the Western Caribbean are common during the fall, these two hurricanes were abnormally strong, especially for that late in the season. That's because since the 1980s, water temperatures in the Caribbean have been steadily warming due to climate change, surpassing thresholds more often making it easier for run of the mill hurricanes to morph into monsters like Eta and Iota.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Meet [INAUDIBLE] Peralta, a father of three. Massive floods caused the grounds to collapse under parts of his town, La Lima, Honduras. His house was damaged beyond repair. He and his family, along with 700 other people, now live in makeshift sheds in cramped quarters on the edge of town.

JEFF BERARDELLI: With no government assistance, and no hope of employment, Peralta faces the agonizing decision to leave his wife and kids behind.

MICHAEL CHERTOFF: If people really fear their lives are in jeopardy, there's nothing that will deter them from fleeing to safety.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Michael Chertoff is the former Secretary of Homeland Security under George W. Bush. We spoke with him in October, right before the presidential election.

So what do you view as the biggest national security risks from climate change?

MICHAEL CHERTOFF: I think simply a massive dislocation of people's ability to live in certain areas, coupled with an economic downturn will cause an enormous amount of disruption.

JEFF BERARDELLI: But there are signs that the new administration wants to help. President Biden has ordered a government study on climate change's impact on migration, including options for protection and refugee resettlement. Meanwhile, back in Honduras, Peralta is getting ready to say goodbye to his family. He's planning to leave in April, and he hopes to make it to California to find work in gardening or construction. I asked him if he's concerned about the dangers he may face trying to get to the US.

JEFF BERARDELLI: Peralta told us all he can do is put his faith in God. Jeff Berardelli, CBS News.

LANA ZAK: For more on this subject, let's bring in Kayly Ober, she's a Senior Advocate and Program Manager for the Climate Displacement Program at Refugees International. Thank you for joining us, Kayly. Let's talk about the legal definition of refugee because that's really critical when it comes to climate displacement and migration. Explain.

KAYLY OBER: Sure. The 1951 Refugee Convention that exists, that is an international instrument that is legally binding and the US is a signatory to, defines refugee very narrowly as someone who's fleeing across borders based on a well-founded fear of persecution, based on race, or ethnicity, religion things like that. Nowhere within this definition does it say climate change, or even environmental disaster. And so there's very limited standing or ability for people who are fleeing the face of climate related disaster to apply for the status of refugee.

Now in the case of the people that you're showing coming northward from these hurricane ravaged areas, you know this is a combination of factors. It's not just due to climate change. And so those other factors might play a role into how the US government and others would designate refugee status to these people.

LANA ZAK: So, Kayly, given that and given your role at Refugees International, what are you hoping to see from the Biden administration?

KAYLY OBER: Well first I think we must applaud the Biden administration for even acknowledging climate change as a driver of migration and requesting a report on this issue. It's the first time that an administration has taken such a stance, and it's a bold one, and we must applaud that. The hope is that this report will turn into something actionable that will be policy oriented, that will be humane, and just, and fair. And in particular, this request report includes a section on protection and resettlement. And that's the key issue that we need to figure out here.

LANA ZAK: So I guess I'll go ahead and ask the question more directly then, at Refugees International, are you hoping that the definition of refugees would be expanded to include people who are being displaced by natural disasters?

KAYLY OBER: Refugees International is not advocating for the definition of refugee to change. But we are saying that climate change is playing a role in driving people to migrate and we have to be realistic about that. And the US has a historical role to play in carbon emissions that has a part to play in that. And so there's a lot more responsibility here, and there's a practical responsibility here for the United States to lead on this issue and offer refugee like status to people who might be displaced by climate change, but not change the definition of refugee.

LANA ZAK: All right. Well as we saw in Jeff's piece, people are being displaced as hurricanes become more intense due to climate change, as well as other environmental disasters. What other places around the globe may see forced migration due to ongoing climate change?

KAYLY OBER: That's a great question. I think we've already seen, especially in the past couple of years, the number of climate related events really ramp up in intensity and frequency all across the world. We can see this very starkly in places like Mozambique, where just in 2019, a one, two hit of cyclones, Kenneth and Idai occurred, the first time in recorded history in southern Africa. And now this year, the same thing occurring once more.

We can see this happening also in Fiji, where we reported in 2020 that cyclone Harold was the first of its kind and it collided with COVID-19 in a really devastating way in the Pacific Islands. And here they were again late last year, again dealing with another cyclone. So you'll see this repeated and recurring events all over the world. And it's just a trend line that it's increasing in frequency and intensity and it's quite worrying.

LANA ZAK: All right. Kayly Ober, thank you.

KAYLY OBER: Thank you.