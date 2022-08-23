Climate change fueling summer's extreme weather

Associated Press

A Palestinian rights campaigner said that Israel tried to summon him for questioning on Sunday, as it pressed ahead with a crackdown on Palestinian rights groups based in the West Bank. European and U.S. diplomats have pushed back against the claim by Israeli officials that the targeted groups are linked with terrorism. The apparent Israeli order for Shawan Jabarin to report to a military prison followed a widely criticized raid last week on six Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank.