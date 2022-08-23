Climate change fueling summer's extreme weather
Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge in a summer of extreme weather likely goosed by human-caused climate change. (Aug. 23)
Parts of the world are lurching from drought to deluge in a summer of extreme weather likely goosed by human-caused climate change. (Aug. 23)
Extreme weather threats are continuing across the U.S. this weekend, including drought and flash flooding. Cole Higgins reports. (8-21-22)
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this week.
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...
A new poll finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.
From what we've seen during increasing severe weather events across the country and world so far, the answer seems to be no.
A driver caught a terrifying moment on video when she saw a plane fall from the sky in Orlando, Florida. The small plane crashed through a fence and into someone's driveway, but the pilot survived with minor injuries. The NTSB is investigating.
A Palestinian rights campaigner said that Israel tried to summon him for questioning on Sunday, as it pressed ahead with a crackdown on Palestinian rights groups based in the West Bank. European and U.S. diplomats have pushed back against the claim by Israeli officials that the targeted groups are linked with terrorism. The apparent Israeli order for Shawan Jabarin to report to a military prison followed a widely criticized raid last week on six Palestinian civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank.
Jolie was (almost) incognito in black sunglasses and a black dress.
News of an explosive complaint from the company's former security head broke one day after Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey, seeking info about spam accounts
The U.S. State Department on Monday issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv urged U.S. citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately. “If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the State Department said in its alert.
Mac Jones talks about the Bills playoff game photo in his locker.
The housing market has been the sector hardest hit by the aggressive interest rate increases delivered by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. New home sales tumbled 12.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units last month, the lowest level since January 2016. June's sales pace was revised down to 585,000 units from the previously reported 590,000 units.
The pilot suffered minor injuries, officials said.
Carpet shark species can walk for up to two hours, enabling them to survive increasingly hostile environments, researchers say
From the rollout of the COVID vaccine to his recent signing of the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction acts, Joe Biden has done plenty, Neil M. Moss writes.
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and sown economic strife across the world. Since Feb. 24, 5,587 civilians have been recorded as killed and 7,890 as injured, though the actual casualties are much higher, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Aug. 22. Most of those killed or injured were the victims of explosive weapons such as artillery, missile and air strikes, the OHCHR said.
San Francisco locals shared whether they would support California Gov. Gavin Newsom if he ran for president in 2024, with most locals saying they would.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr asked Congress on Monday for a record 5.29 trillion pesos ($94.40 billion) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty. Marcos' proposed budget, which is equal to 22.2% of the country's total economic output, is nearly 5% higher than his predecessor's spending plan for 2022. Education, infrastructure, food security, healthcare and clean energy got top priority in the 2023 budget, which was presented to Congress by a presidential representative.
Rep. Mike Turner called for the release of the affidavit underpinning the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago state earlier this month.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes in public schools in the capital and nearby areas for August 23 to 24 due to a tropical storm. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease