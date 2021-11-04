Climate change is having huge impact on coastlines
Climate change has altered the temperature of the world's oceans, leading to rising sea levels, hypoxia and ocean acidification. (Nov. 4)
In one of the planet's coldest places, 130 km south of Russia's Arctic coast, scientist Sergey Zimov can find no sign of permafrost as global warming permeates Siberia's soil. As everything from mammoth bones to ancient vegetation frozen inside it for millennia thaws and decomposes, it now threatens to release vast amounts of greenhouse gases. Zimov, who has studied permafrost from his scientific base in the diamond-producing Yakutia region for decades, is seeing the effects of climate change in real time.
Where does all the trash go after you take it to the dumpster? The reality depicted in the images here showcase the current state of waste management, and how the items we discard are piling up all over the world.View Entire Post ›
A study, which was not peer-reviewed, found a number of wild deer in Iowa had active infections of SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Unlike other shortages, a food crisis is “a matter of life or death,” says Svein Tore Holsether.
“It literally makes you sick to your stomach when you see it.”
The animal was sedated on Wednesday for the journey home, the Monmouth County SPCA wrote on its social media pages.
The Mojave Desert is prime real estate for carbon-cutting solar farms. Not all environmentalists are on board.
Rocky, a pit bull, is seen on surveillance video chasing the large cat up a hill behind the house into the woods. He suffered eight puncture wounds needing 30 stitches, but his family says he's a hero.
National Park Service investigators are seeking tips & photos from the public to aid in the investigation of a Oct. 9 homicide on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
A decadelong study tagged over 300 baleen whales to understand how much they eat. It found that the whales recycled huge amounts of nutrients.
The U.S. energy market could be headed for a historic dislocation, writes energy historian Ellen R. Wald.
Four Latin American countries announced Tuesday that they will expand and unite their marine reserves to create a vast corridor in the Pacific Ocean in hopes of protecting sea turtles, tuna, squid, hammerhead sharks and other species. The new marine corridor will connect the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador with Colombia’s Malpelo Island and the Cocos and Coiba Islands in Costa Rican and Panamanian waters, protecting migratory species from fishing fleets of hundreds of vessels that visit the eastern Pacific each year.
The Fort Ancient culture was defined by archaeologists on the basis of some big changes.
With more affordable options on the market, EVs are quickly becoming practical alternatives to gas cars. But is it right for you? Here are some basics.
In 2020, Britain generated as much as 24 percent of its electricity from wind power — enough to supply 18.5 million homes. The United States is way behind.
America's busiest ports are clogged with containers because of a breakdown in the supply chain network. Truckers are struggling to ease the backlog.
The first significant lake-effect snow of the season dropped nearly a foot of snow near the shores of the Great Lakes Tuesday into Wednesday. The snowfall was enough to transform parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula into a winter wonderland and break into the record books at one weather station in Michigan. Snow totals topped 11 inches in northern parts of northern Michigan. Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 11.7 inches of snow on Tuesday, which set a record for the heaviest snowfall in a calendar day
Without a big turnaround in the progress of the COP26 summit on climate change, it looks likely to be judged as a historic failure.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas ports could get goods out quicker and cheaper than ones in California, where ports are jammed.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stormed out of an event Wednesday at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, where officials and business leaders were discussing how to ensure that markets for trading carbon offsets actually achieve the purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.