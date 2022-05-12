Heat wave set to rewrite record books in central, Northeast U.S., as climate change worsens

David Knowles
·Senior Editor
·4 min read

After baking the state of Texas, an early-season heat wave is poised to shatter temperature records across the central and Northeastern sections of the United States in the next few days.

Unusually hot weather, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit throughout a broad stretch of the country, will affect millions of Americans from Texas to Maine and serve as yet another wake-up call as to the mounting evidence of climate change.

"The heat wave will produce temperatures that are 15-25 degrees above average. In most cases, temperatures this high have not been experienced since September or August last year," AccuWeather said on its website.

On Saturday, heat records were toppled in the Texas cities Del Rio, San Angelo and Abilene, with the thermometer registering 112 degrees in some locations. At the weekend, San Antonio notched its earliest consecutive 100-degree days on record, the Weather Channel reported. The oppressive heat has been exacerbated by stifling humidity.

"Not only will high humidity result in increased discomfort during the day, but unusually warm nights that are also more typical for July," Dan DePodwin, head of AccuWeather's forecasting operations, said.

As the heat wave pushed north and east from the Great Plains, daytime temperatures in cities like Chicago were hotter than those recorded in Death Valley, Calif.

An early season heat wave is forecast to impact the central and Northeastern sections of the country. (National Weather Service)
An early season heat wave is forecast to impact the central and Northeastern sections of the country. (National Weather Service)

While the singular cause of individual heat waves can be difficult to attribute to climate change, their growing frequency has been linked to the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

"Unusually hot days and multi-day heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day variation in weather. As the Earth's climate warms, however, hotter-than-usual days and nights are becoming more common and heat waves are expected to become more frequent and intense," the Environmental Protection Agency says on its website.

What is also clear is that as average temperatures continue to rise thanks to climate change, they intensify each individual event.

"Every heat wave in the world is now made stronger and more likely to happen because of human-caused climate change," Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College of London's Grantham Institute, told the AFP.

A study published last year's record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, for instance, concluded that it was "virtually impossible" that it would have occurred without human-caused climate change.

The arrival of May temperatures in the U.S. normally not registered until late June or early July is analogous to the early scorching heat wave that has gripped parts of Pakistan and India, which experienced its hottest March on record and the hottest April in 122 years.

The trend line for warmer global temperatures continues to solidify, and the last seven years have been the hottest seven in recorded history, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. That excess heat has played a major role in droughts across the globe, such as the one that has worsened across the American Southwest. A United Nations report released Wednesday found that, thanks to rising temperatures attributable to climate change, the number and frequency of droughts on the planet have increased by 29% in the past 22 years.

The problem is that rising temperatures speed up the rate of evaporation and disrupt normal weather patterns. Unless mankind can either quickly wean itself from fossil fuel sources of energy, or develop ways to suck carbon from the atmosphere, the years to come will almost certainly be hotter than the previous ones.

The rise in global surface temperatures by year. (NOAA)
Rise in global surface temperatures by year. (NOAA)

As NASA notes on its website, "The effects of human-caused global warming are happening now, are irreversible on the timescale of people alive today, and will worsen in the decades to come."

While that doesn't mean an end to winter or cold weather, it does indicate that the ratio of the number of record-high temperatures will continue to outpace the number of lows by a growing margin, as has already been the case.

A 2009 study conducted by the National Center for Atmospheric Research found that new record-setting high temperatures outpaced new record-low temperatures by a ratio of 2:1. Computer models have shown that that disparity will grow to 20:1 by 2050 and by 50:1 by 2100.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Ban off our bodies' rallies set to take place nationwide after SCOTUS leak

    On May 14, 2022, hundreds of thousands of advocates for reproductive rights are set to take to the streets in protest of the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Powell for second term as Fed chief in bipartisan vote

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed Jerome Powell to a second four-year term as head of the Federal Reserve, paving the way for the former investment banker to continue leading the central bank as it confronts the highest inflation in 40 years. Powell, who was renominated by U.S. President Joe Biden, drew bipartisan backing in the divided Senate, with a final tally of 80 senators in favor of his confirmation and only 19 opposed. Most of the nays were Republicans, though a few Democrats, including Robert Menendez and Elizabeth Warren, joined them.

  • Celebs like Matt Damon and Tom Brady have been hawking crypto in high-profile ads — but if you invested when they told you to, you'd be seeing major losses as crypto nosedives

    Even Larry David jumped on the crypto bandwagon with an ad for crypto-exchange platform FTX that aired during the Super Bowl.

  • Judge Bars Fusion GPS Emails from Sussmann Trial

    Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that none of the 38 emails exchanged between lawyer Michael Sussmann, the Clinton campaign, and Fusion GPS are admissible in trial.

  • Company ruined nearly 400 million COVID vaccine doses, probe finds

    A congressional report reveals Emergent Biosolutions discarded or destroyed the materials for almost 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and hid the evidence from government inspectors. Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the findings of her committee's investigation into the government contractor. She also discusses the impact this has on Americans, especially as Congress has yet to approve supplemental funding for COVID-19.

  • Heavy Hail Hammers Homes in Central Minnesota

    Large hail fell on parts of central Minnesota as severe thunderstorms moved through the region on Thursday, May 12, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.This footage from Angela Harren in Sartell, north of St Cloud, shows big hail hitting her home on Thursday.As the weather system moved northeast away from the St Cloud area on Thursday afternoon, more storms were forecast for parts of eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, the NWS said. Credit: @Angela_Harren via Storyful

  • Creaky U.S. power grid threatens clean-energy progress

    STORY: The U.S. clean-energy business is booming.Soaring electric-car sales and fast growth in wind and solar power are raising hopes for the fight against climate change.But all this progress could be derailed.The culprit? America’s decaying electric infrastructure.Industry experts say the power grid needs a massive overhaul, something that could cost more than $2 trillion.The current national power grid is decaying with age and underinvestment,a condition highlighted by catastrophic failures during increasingly frequent and severe weather events.Remember when the Texas grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap in February 2021?It left millions of Texans without electricity, water and heat for days.(Reuters’ Tim McLaughlin) ‘’’The grid is not engineered to withstand these extreme weather events.’’Reuters’ Tim McLaughlin examined federal data that showed power outages over the last six years more than doubled compared to the previous six years.''The U.S. grid is actually four separate grids and they sprawl out across the United States. But the connections among them are extremely limited. So, this prevents different regions from sharing power, especially during extreme weather events, which obviously are becoming more frequent with climate change. A lot of the grid that see that is in place today was built 30, 40, 50, even 100 years ago. Some of this equipment is still being used.’’The decrepit power infrastructure of the world’s largest economyis among the biggest obstacles to achieving President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean energy agenda.His administration promises to eliminate or offset carbon emissions from the power sector by 2035, and from the entire U.S. economy by 2050.That will put even further pressure on the nation’s grid.''We do not have the infrastructure yet to, you know, sort of handle all these electric cars that we're forecasting in the country. So it's great that we are going to cut carbon emissions with more electric vehicles, but the grid is not yet there in terms of them being able to handle it all. Meanwhile, the grid still relies heavily on fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. So it's going to be hard for the Biden administration to hit some of these targets that they've laid out for 2035 and 2050 down the road.''So who can fix this?The Biden administration said in April that it plans to offer $2.5 billion in grants for grid-modernization projects as part of Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package.But the federal government doesn’t have the authority to push through the massive grid expansion and modernization needed.Under the current system, infrastructure investments are controlled by a web of local, state and regional regulators who have strong political incentives to hold down spending.That’s according to Reuters interviews with industry experts."You have all these different states who are regulating what happens in their state, and that's what they're focused on, and they're focused on keeping electric rates low. So there's very little cooperation among the states. And the politics involved is a nightmare.’’''It's going to be up to the states actually to get on board and cooperate with each other, to actually build something that may not benefit them right away. And they'll have to have a more long term thought process and say, hey, let's do this because it's for the greater good, not necessarily just for us. And so basically, the whole country has has to shed sort of a selfish mindset in order to get the grid, you know, in a way that is a national asset that can help everyone and leave us less vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events.’’Upgrading the grid won’t be cheap or easy.A Princeton University study estimates all the fixes and updates will cost about $2.4 trillion by 2050.It’s a massive to-do list. And it belongs to no one in particular.

  • A collapse of Tether could be crypto's 'Lehman Brothers moment' as the world's top stablecoin begins to wobble and major tokens plummet, analyst says

    "I am optimistic that [Terra's] fall would not be that catastrophic — a collapse of [Tether] would be though," GlobalBlock said.

  • Chicagoland forecast: Afternoon weather for May 12

    Tim McGill has your weather update!

  • Protests at justices’ homes: Fair game or too far?

    Critics say abortion rights protesters are endangering the Supreme Court's political independence, but supporters say the justices should face the public that's affected by their decisions.

  • Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

    A storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines as severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi.

  • More warm, dry weather around massive New Mexico fire; coastal blaze ignites in California

    More warm, dry weather could fan the flames of the nation's largest wildfire in New Mexico. Meanwhile, a coastal wildfire ignited in California.

  • US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

    The possibility of a stalemate is fueling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come. Energy and food security are the most immediate worries, but massive Western support for Ukraine while the world is still emerging from coronavirus pandemic and struggling to deal with the effects of climate change could deepen the toll on the global economy. The U.S. and its allies are pumping a steady stream of lethal weaponry into Ukraine to keep it in the fight.

  • Finland's president has a message for Russia as it inches closer to joining NATO: 'You caused this'

    Sauli Niinisto said on Wednesday if Moscow wonders why Helsinki is moving toward joining NATO then Russia should "look at the mirror."

  • America's biggest companies with female CEOs have little to say on abortion rights

    Most of the country’s top female-led companies have little, if nothing right now, to say about the possibility that within a month or so, women in at least nine U.S. states could lose their right to obtain an abortion.

  • Lamont Paris’ Gamecocks fortify frontcourt with transfer from the Big Ten

    The Gamecocks reeled in a big man from Belgium.

  • Home affordability worsens - but not everywhere, report finds

    Home buyers have been feeling the pinch of rising prices for more than a year, but now higher mortgage rates are further cutting into affordability. The first-quarter "2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report" from Attom, a property data-analytics firm, showed that the portion of wages required to buy a home grew at the fastest pace in more than 15 years between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The median-priced home was less affordable than historical averages in 79% of count

  • Columbia sizzles like summer as heat wave brings record temperatures

    Wednesday could mark the first time mid-Missouri has experienced three consecutive days at 90 or above this early in the year.

  • National Hurricane Center tracking first tropical wave of 2022, weeks before season starts

    National Hurricane Center in Miami is tracking first tropical wave of 2022 off the coast of Africa. Will it become Alex, season's first named storm?

  • ‘Like a bomb dropped’: Ring camera catches lightning strike right near man in Florida

    Saturday was a bad weather day to remember for one couple: A lightning bolt came perilously close to their Florida home.